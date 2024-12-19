The writer commits suicide in ‘The best book in the world’, a novel in which he tells of the miseries of the life of a writer, a succession of parties and fairs in which each author sells his merchandise like a commercial for words.
Manuel Vilas (Barbastro, 1962) wears straight jeans and a light printed shirt. He wears blue leather shoes, burgundy socks and a white watch: he loves these things. In his office there is an open suitcase, a messy desk, a chair with…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Manuel #Vilas #Spain #fifteen #writers #live #books #underdeveloped #country
Leave a Reply