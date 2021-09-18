The new campaign of activities that promoted the

Murcia Regional Library (BRMU), which has the motto ‘Region of Murcia, Region of Letters’, offers all citizens “a complete program of high cultural quality,” said the Minister of Education and Culture, María Isabel Campuzano, during the presentation ceremony of the activities planned at the Library headquarters, an event that also featured the general director of Cultural Heritage, Rosa María Campillo, and the director of the entity, Juan José Lara.

The new campaign included the cycle ‘The BRMU canon’ where different authors will elaborate a canon of universal literature, with presentations on the work that, in the author’s opinion, should be included in that canon. This cycle will feature figures from the current literary scene such as

Manuel Vilas, finalist for the 2019 Planeta Prize, which will open the cycle on October 21;

Fernando Savater, who will visit Murcia on November 11;

Luis Alberto of Cuenca, who will intervene on December 15;

Andres Neuman, winner of the Alfaguara Prize, which will do so on February 16; and

Manuel Jabois, on April.

Consecrated authors from the Region will also participate in the cycle, such as Manuel Moyano, who will participate on January 13, and Miguel Ángel Hernández, who will do so on March 2. This cycle will be accompanied by screenings in the Regional Film Library of cinematographic versions of the works addressed by the authors. A cycle on film scriptwriters is also planned in which Rodrigo Cortés and Juanma Bajo Ulloa will participate.

In Cartagena



The campaign also included the cycle of ‘History and heritage of the Region of Murcia’, with the aim of publicizing the historical, artistic and patrimonial legacy of the community. This cycle, Campuzano announced, will be especially intense this September, since Heritage Month is celebrated.

The Regional Library has put the accent here on Cartagena, the three-thousand-year-old city. Will be held

two presentations in the port city during this month, one by the architect and heritage expert, José Antonio Rodríguez Martín, and another by Luis Miguel Pérez Adán, one of the city’s chroniclers.

Along these lines, the Library will hold a call for prizes for university students who have completed their final degree project on a writer from the Region of Murcia. It is thus intended to promote knowledge among young people, both from the community and from outside it, of the writers of our land.

The Library focuses on two genres that are increasingly in vogue. On the one hand, a manga contest will be held, the winning work of which will be published by the Tres Fronteras Ediciones publishing house. “The regional publishing house thus acts as a recruiter of talents in the field of manga, a genre that attracts a large young audience and increasingly an adult audience,” explained the counselor.

On the other hand, “given the growing interest that the black and criminal genre arouses,” he considered, the cycle ‘Blood, a journalistic genre’ is organized, in which the main chroniclers of events in the Region will participate, such as Ricardo Fernández, Alejo Lucas, Alfonso Egea or the graphic chronicler Israel Sánchez.

Campuzano pointed out that «this campaign represents a turning point for the Regional Library, which, in its return to face-to-face activity, is configured as a

authentic revulsive in the cultural life of the Region, counting on the presence of the most prominent personalities in various fields of culture and claiming their multidisciplinary role ”.

The Minister of Education and Culture encouraged “all citizens, children, youth and adults to enjoy and take advantage of this magnificent space and all its funds” and stressed that “reading is a habit that we should never lose,” to ensure that continuation that “everything is in the books, and reading generates a cultural and human richness fundamental for personal growth.”

Campuzano congratulated the

new director of the Regional Library, Juan José Lara, “For his magnificent work in the short time he has been in charge of the Library and the best example is the great program he has organized, full of quality, interest and attractions.”