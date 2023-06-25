anahírenowned singer and soap opera actress, vocalist of the group RBDsuffered a injury to his right earwhen they were making the mold for some in ears, for the band’s new tour. The wife of Mexican politician Manuel Velasco had a little perforation in the eardrumexpressing that he had never cried for pain like this.

“They were making me the mold for the in ears, the material broke and they pulled it until they managed to remove it. I can’t hear anything, so I ran to the hospital, the doctor says there’s a small perforation of the eardrum, I’m in shock, they say that when so much energy moves, things you least imagine happen, but everything will be perfect,” said Anahí in the stories of his profile on Instagram.

Given the concern of his thousands of followers, Manuel Velasco, candidate to be the Morena candidate for the 2024 Mexican Presidential Electionsin an interview with the journalist Azucena Uresti, for Radio Formula, shared how his wife Anahí is (mother of his sons Manuel and Emiliano), after the incident in his ear.

“It is a process where we are going to need a lot of patience, today again we were at the doctor, what happened is, they perforated part of the eardrum and right now it is very inflamed and you have to wait for it to heal and reduce inflammation to be able to aspirate. the blood and do a cleaning, because right now it would be more dangerous to do that aspiration and it could hurt the eardrum even more”.

What happened to Anahí from RBD in one of her ears?

According to the doctor, It will take between two and three weeks for Anahí’s ear to deflate and healand so, power have a more accurate diagnosis of your situation. With respect to rumors that he will not be able to be on the RBD tour, the former Governor of Chiapas, Mexico, stressed that the most important thing is his health, “for a singer, hearing is a priority.” He also mentioned that just when this accident happened, rehearsals for the tour began. “Her concern is that right now are the rehearsals prior to the first show, which is at the end of August.”

For her part, in a video published in the stories of her profile on Instagram, Anahí mentioned having the confidence that everything will be fine, “we are going to give her all the desire, to be 100 percent on that tour that I hope so much eagerly.”

