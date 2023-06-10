This Friday June 9, Manuel Velascocandidate of the Green Party for the presidency in the 2024 elections, expressed his intention to carry the famous musical band RBD to the Zócalo capital in case to win both the candidacy and the elections.

During an interview with Radio Formulathe politician was questioned about the possibility of having the presence of RBD in the emblematic public space of Mexico City, to which he answered in the affirmative, saying: “Of course, yes.”

Velasco, who is married to Anahí, a member of RBD, also mentioned that his favorite song by the group is “Sálvame”, in which his wife has an outstanding participation as one of the main voices.

The politician did not hide his admiration for his wife’s musical talent, stating: “My wife sings it and it is my favorite song from the RBD group.”

It should be noted that Manuel Velasco is one of the six contenders in search of the presidential candidacy by Morena, in an alliance also made up of the Green Party and the Labor Party (PT).

With this statement, the applicant seeks to capture the attention and support of the followers of RBD, a band that has gained great popularity in the past decade and still has a considerable fan base in Mexico and other Spanish-speaking countries.