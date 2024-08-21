United have made a significant investment in the transfer market, closing signings in all areas of the pitch. After confirming Ten Hag’s continuity, INEOS decided to invest heavily to build a squad superior to the one they had last year and now, at the close of the market, the English club will add its final piece to the squad, the player for whom they passed up the option of Frenkie de Jong, Manuel Ugarte.
While the contracts are still pending, it has been confirmed that there is a full agreement between Manchester United and PSG for the transfer of the Uruguayan. The Premier League club will pay 60 million euros for the midfielder who will compete directly for a place in the starting eleven with Casemiro. This figure is the same as the team from the capital of France paid Sporting Lisbon last year and now they are recovering it with determination.
Ugarte is only 23 years old and in the last Copa America he proved to be a player of high quality, however, within PSG he has not been able to go beyond the rotation. For Luis Enrique, Manuel is nothing more than his midfield trident formed by Ruíz, Vitinha and Emery and added to the signing of Joao Neves this market, the holding midfielder would be even more relegated to the bench, so both the club and the player considered that the best thing for everyone was the transfer.
