This August 13 is the final of ‘The house of celebrities’; for this reason, the production decided to surprise the finalists with one last special guest. It was the musician Manuel Turizo, who came along with his band to serenade them with his best hits, such as ‘El merengue’. Likewise, the artist took advantage of the appointment to congratulate Wendy Guevara on her birthday and, at the end, gave her a couple of gifts. The popular influencer was shocked to see that she had the interpreter of “Empty Cup” in front of her and she did not hesitate to express her love for her.

After singing several songs, Manuel Turizo began to talk to the birthday girl and told her that he was also happy to meet her, since he confessed that he watches the program. At one point he invited her on stage to dance together. After her, he surprised her with a tender gesture. “Close your eyes, I’m going to give you a gift,” she said, and immediately afterwards he kissed her on the mouth (she made a gesture). Likewise, he gave her two sunglasses of her own brand. “How nice! I love you!” Wendy replied.

