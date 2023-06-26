He was only 25 years old Manuel Tripargolettia physical education teacher in Mestre who lost his life while standing crossing the tracks in Venice. She was together with a friend and they had to go to ATM. So they decided to do it first by crossing the rails, but a train hit the 25-year-old in full. The friend survived by a miracle 23 year old who was with him.

Two young people boys originally from Calabria they were run over by a train along the railway line between Mestre and Venice. They were crossing the tracks to go to the ATM in Meste.

Manuela Tripargoletti was only 25 years old. She lost her life as she crossed the rails. The 23-year-old friend narrowly survived, but sustained serious injuries. The tragic event took place around midnight on Saturday 24 June 2023.

The train driver tried to brake, seeing the two boys on the tracks, but was unable to avoid what happened. The sanitary ware of Suem 118 they arrived immediately at the scene of the accident, but there was nothing they could do for Manuel.

The rescuers, on the other hand, stabilized the 23-year-old friend, while the firefighters recovered the boy’s body thrown between the railroad wall and a concrete channel. The doctor then officially confirmed the death of the young man.

Farewell to Manuel Tripargoletti, a young physical education teacher in Mestre

Manuel Tripargoletti was originally from the city of Cosenza. Like his friend, he lived at Paterno Calabro. He had obtained a degree in motor sciences from the University of Catanzaro. He lived and worked in Veneto for some time.

In the last school year he had worked as a physical education teacher in the Jacopo Tintoretto primary school of the Spallanzani Comprehensive Institute of Carpenedo, in Mestre. Just the friend who was with him, conscious when the doctors arrived, said that they wanted to go to the ATM on the other side of the railway line, after having spent an evening in a nearby club.