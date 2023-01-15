President of the Royal Academy of Medicine and Surgery of the Region of Murcia

Manuel Segovia, this week in one of the laboratories of the Microbiology service of La Arrixaca. / NACHO GARCIA / AGM

UMU professor Manuel Segovia, head of the Microbiology service at La Arrixaca and the Tropical Medicine Unit, replaces María Trinidad Herrero at the head of the Royal Academy of Medicine and Surgery of the Region of Murcia. An institution dedicated, fundamentally, to the dissemination of science. There is –admits Segovia– task p