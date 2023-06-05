Manuel Segade (A Coruña, 46 years old) has been elected the new director of the Reina Sofía Museum. The manager of the Centro de Arte Dos de Mayo (CA2M) in Móstoles, in Madrid, has been the candidate with the highest score in the election process for the new management of the Madrid museum. Miquel Iceta, Minister of Culture, has made the decision that he will take to the Council of Ministers this Tuesday. “I think that my election demonstrates once again that in contemporary culture, what is apparently minor or geographically peripheral, constitutes a fundamental contribution,” Segade assured the media after learning of his appointment.

At 46 years old, Segade meets one of the main requirements not written in the official bases for the position of director: generational renewal at the helm of one of the ships of contemporary art in Spain. For the new director of the Reina Sofía, the most obvious difference between a manager born in the seventies and those of the fifties is something as simple as that at that time there were no contemporary art museums. And in the nineties, when they were studying, they already had a network of centers throughout Spain. “I remember when I was young seeing the work of Christian Boltanski or Félix González-Torres at the CGAC in Santiago, artists who marked my interest in art. It was a luxury compared to other generations ”, he confessed in Babelia last February.

“I am happy and eager to face the task of offering the best Reina Sofía Museum that it is capable of”, he pointed out. Segade has vindicated the art center that he has directed up to now: “It is a source of pride for the Dos de Mayo Art Center Museum, the Community of Madrid has in Móstoles one of the most important contemporary art museums in Spain.”

Graduated in Art History from the University of Santiago de Compostela, the cultural manager arrived at CA2M in 2015 and in just three years he managed to make a museum in a city in the south of the Community of Madrid gain visibility and become a place of pilgrimage for those interested in art and for all those characters from the cultural world to whom a 20-minute trip from the capital seemed similar to crossing an ocean.

Segade’s management has managed to make CA2M a benchmark for equality in the art sector. Through the exhibitions that he has curated and the purchases that he has made to expand the collection, he has questioned “the misogynistic canon that orders museum collections,” he explained to this newspaper in the presentation of History of art, a sample with which in 2020, after the pandemic, he tried to settle an account with the artists and, in short, “comply with the parity law of 2007”. For this reason, she obtained the Una Gota MAV distinction for her commitment to gender equality (2022).

In the Mostolan museum, the barriers of the hegemonic museum discourse have been transgressed and they have organized balls, those dances that Madonna popularized with her theme Vogue and that originated thanks to the movement that was born in the early eighties among the New York LGBT community in which spectacular divas did parade duels. “We have managed to be a mature organization in which different things come together: the collection, temporary exhibitions, education, activities and performances…”, he assured in another interview with the magazine icons.

He has worked as programming coordinator for the Metronom space of the Rafael Tous d’Art Contemporani Foundation in Barcelona and as chief curator of the Galician Center for Contemporary Art (Santiago de Compostela). In addition, he has curated for two decades (2003-2023) numerous exhibitions in national and international institutions.

Segade was competing with eight other people for one of the most sought-after positions in the international contemporary art sector. 15 years ago, when Borja-Villel took over as director, 29 industry experts competed for the position. This has been one of the main symptoms of the controversy, especially in the media, that has accompanied the departure of the previous director and of this process that began on February 10, when the contest rules were published in the BOE.

Among the nine initial candidates were five women and four men. Sofia Hernandez Chong Cuy (Mexicali, Mexico, 48 years old), former director of the Tamayo Museum in Mexico; Magali Arriola (Mexico City, 53 years old), current director of Tamayo, and Viviana Kuri (Mexico City, 1970), who directs the Zapopan Art Museum (MAZ). The other two applicants are Rosana Reel (Montevideo, 54 years old), who has led the Museo Cabildo de Montevideo since 2013, and the Italian Cristiana Collu (Cagliari, 57 years old), director of the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rome.

The male candidates have been Gabriel Perez-Barreiro, 53 years old, who was the director and chief curator of the Patricia Phelps de Cisneros Collection, now adviser to the Venezuelan collector; Bartomeu Marí (Ibiza, 57 years old), philosopher and director of the Macba between 2008 and 2015, and Ferrán Barenblit (Buenos Aires, 56 years old), former director of two important contemporary art museums: the CA2M in Móstoles and the Macba in Barcelona.

The committee of experts chose the shortlist finalist last Friday afternoon, as established the contest rules, published on February 10 in the BOE. A second committee, led by Beatriz Corredor, vice president of the Board of Trustees, gave the go-ahead to the last candidates before notifying Iceta this Monday, during the plenary session of the body. The minister will transfer the decision to the Council of Ministers that meets this Tuesday for its approval.

This process then ends just one week after Pedro Sánchez announced the electoral advance to July 23. That is to say, with a government focused on an eternal electoral campaign, with little room for manoeuvre, with the Courts closed and the polls against after the triumph of the right-wing in the appointment of the municipal and regional elections on May 28. Another controversy to add to a process that, as the Reina Sofía and the Ministry of Culture remember, began in February with deadlines established by law. This is the response to the statements by the PP campaign spokesman, Borja Sémper, who on Monday urged the Government to postpone the election process until after the elections and has assured that the Government makes “use of the institutions during the electoral period of twisted way.” “It is perfectly legal but institutionally funny”, he has remarked about the contest approved in the BOE in February.

