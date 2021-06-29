EFQ. MURCIA Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 10:54

Unidata is a Murcian company that provides global solutions for SMEs. As a digital company, it shares with the Web Awards its awareness of digital transformation, which according to Manuel Rubio “is the strategic path for companies to follow”.

– What attracts your company the most about an initiative like the Web Awards?

Well, we are a digital company. We firmly believe that well-used technology can make life easier for people and businesses, and this process has been accelerated due to the pandemic we are experiencing. For this reason, all those initiatives that reward the effort made by many of the companies in the technological field and in improving their web presence are well regarded by Unidata, as is the case of the Web Awards.

“We offer comprehensive solutions to improve the competitiveness of companies”



– How can SMEs come back after the bad year that they have passed?

– Unfortunately we have witnessed one of the saddest episodes for the world. We have had many human losses and leaving a business fabric seriously affected, but we have also seen how we can do things better, how that term that everyone was talking about, digital transformation, has become a reality and its process in the industry has accelerated . The world has seen how technology can be an ally for people, for their relationships and, of course, for companies. We can trace it back and digital transformation has a lot to say in this regard.

–To what extent can digitization be the engine of the development of a company?

–Digitization is the strategic path to follow for companies that do not want to be left out of the market, and we are seeing it in all sectors and especially in agriculture, where we have extensive experience and we have developed important technological solutions to help companies in the fruit and vegetable sector. Technology is capable of generating true competitive advantages for the company.

Unidata offers specialized software by sector to help SMEs. Tell us a little about what they offer.

–At Unidata we intend to be the technological ally of our clients. We offer comprehensive technological solutions to improve the competitiveness of companies.

During our trajectory, for more than 15 years, we have had the opportunity to understand how many sectors behave and to help solve the problems of their industries with technology, a technology designed to generate competitive advantages for the client and control of their business. This has allowed us to develop specific IT solutions based on real problems that clients expressed to us and understanding the logic of the sector. We understand that technology must be a competitive advantage for our clients.