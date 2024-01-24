WWhat could possibly go wrong? Two extremely successful actors who are friends of each other get together for the first time on stage. Try something new. As part of a deal that initially launched a podcast that immediately went to the top of the Austrian podcast charts – “Rubey & Schwarz”. The two actors are essentially global stars in their home country, even if they prefer to be called “audience favorites”.

Rubey, who is in his mid-forties, already has cabaret experience, while Schwarz, who is in his early fifties, actually avoids the stage like the devil avoids holy water. Ten years ago he was seen in the same role in Salzburg's “Aktivermann”. The program is a mixture of theater and cabaret, with minimal scenic equipment and so suitable for touring that it will travel across the country until late autumn. The concert is currently being played in the Wiener Stadtsaal on Mariahilfer Strasse and is sold out for months.

A heavily indebted hovel

The setting comes as a message from the radio: climate crisis. In Eisenstadt it is already 38 degrees in the morning, Lake Neusiedl is burning, climate glue is lurking everywhere. It's better to retreat to the preferred retreat of the Viennese cultural bubble, to a village in the Waldviertel, where it is still a little cooler, even if SUV drivers there fire warning shots at pedestrians from moving cars. In Klagenfurt, an aunt reports via text message that an uncle drowned in his car because of the floods. Joke come out, you're drunk.



Just want to play: Simon Schwarz and Manuel Rubey

:



Image: Ernesto Gelles



Rubey and Schwarz, or rather their fictional characters, bought a ruin and opened a star restaurant called “The Restaurant”. A heavily indebted dump, weeds sprouting from the ground, ivy growing, at least Christoph Waltz comes there. You can't really cook, but you serve sage risotto and garnish everything with Aztec sage, a hallucinogen that grows in the basement. There is only one employee, but she soon drops out because, having inherited her mother's car, she sticks to the parking lot and demonstrates against herself. Then the place burns down and the state investigates more than 3,800 cases of arson and poisoning of customers.







The stage is black and empty, the actors wear black, there is a lot of stage fog, two chairs are used. At the beginning, Simon Schwarz plays in the dark with his back to the customers. He has panic attacks and can't stand being looked at by people. In film it's something different, because the audience doesn't bother him: in the Eberhofer crime novels, he is omnipresent in the media with every new episode, even in neighboring Bavaria.

Rubey plays the sensitive doubter

He spent two years writing the piece together with Rubey and two journalists who also directed it (Sebastian Huber and Jürgen Marschal). Things didn't really turn out well, and the ostentatious joy of playing couldn't hide that. The plot around “The Restaurant” is enriched on several levels that change erratically, rich in allusions and self-referential, repeatedly discussing one's own role as an actor, quoting Quentin Tarantino, Klaus Maria Brandauer or Josef Hader. “Braunschweig” – there is also a reference to their joint appearance in David Schalko’s cult series “Braunschlag”.

Black, sparse, red head hair (“Kuperfdachl”, “Pumuckl”) provide a starting point for jokes in the direction of pubic hair, including name jokes (“black bought”, “Schwarzwaltz-Klinik”). Rubey plays the sensitive, reflective doubter who suffers more from his friend's ADHD diagnosis than he does himself. The alleged privacy includes intimate things, for example when Schwarz reports on his “spontaneous anal thrombosis” and a narrowing of the foreskin, the operation of which went wrong and has affected him ever since Tolerable sexual intercourse is now only permitted in the “Gelsenstich” position – which he performs athletically, just like the trained dancer that he is. In general, he plays with a lot of physical effort, in a crouched position, waving his fists and shouting “chaka-chaka”.







The friendship has been threatened since Rubey made sure that Schwarz didn't get the role in Tarantino's “Inglourious Basterds” with which Christoph Waltz achieved world fame. As compensation, Rubey offers to give Schwarz his role as “Hitlermozart” in an ORF production (which Robert Palfrader then gets).

In an Austrian police station, human rights have nothing to laugh about: Rubey and Schwarz, in the role of a police inspector, try to get a confession out of the burned-out restaurateur with mutual interrogations – using all invasive means. However, if the two of them agree to run a podcast together with her and contribute to its success with their fame, the inspector would stop the investigation.

Are these the long-term effects of the drug? The squirrels that Simon Schwarz now sees everywhere speak the Carinthian dialect like Jörg Haider once did and mutate into “Reich squirrels” with a Hitler salute, which is very cute. But the evening only touches lightly on the genre of political cabaret. He wants to entertain, Rubey and Schwarz want to play, not act in front of the general political climate. The Viennese audience gratefully accepts this bone, which lasts two hours with an interval, even though it is said to have “body tension like a Käsekrainer” – it comes closer to its favorites than ever before. Chaka-chaka.