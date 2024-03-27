Manuel Rosales' decision to present himself as a candidate at the last minute planned by the National Electoral Council, and with his back turned to Corina Yoris, has gone down badly with part of the Venezuelan opposition. In their defense, those close to the governor of the State of Zulia allege that there was no other alternative. The electoral route, they say, could not be abandoned.

Thanks to the step taken, apparently without consultation, its defenders claim, the democratic field has for these presidential elections a genuine opposition leader, who belongs to the Unitary Platform, committed to democratic change in the country.

For many others, however, Rosales is boycotting a legitimate political process like the one led by María Corina Machado, who had chosen Corina Yoris as a mule to avoid the electoral disqualification to which Chavismo has subjected her. Rosales is encouraged, say his rivals, by personal ambition and the spirit of compromise with Nicolás Maduro and the Miraflores Palace.

Shortly before Rosales, in a surprising way, Enrique Márquez had also presented himself as a candidate before the Electoral Power, until recently one of Rosales' trusted men, a member of Un Nuevo Tiempo, on this occasion with another group of voters, called Focused.

Rosales met days ago with Corina Machado, the elected leader of the Venezuelan opposition in the last citizen consultation on October 22, to assure her that, in the face of difficulties and the official siege, he could count on her support to consolidate a unitary alternative formula that honor the political mandate of the primary consultation and have her at the forefront of this process.

During these distressing days, the politicians of the Unitary Platform, Rosales included, examined all the electoral options available with Machado, who continued demanding to continue with Corina Yoris, since the veto of her person turned out to be an impossible obstacle to overcome.

Rosales' decision has been supported by certain moderate and minority sectors of the opposition, some of them dissident Chavistas, emotionally distant from Machado, convinced that it is necessary to be present in a consultation at any time, with a viable and realistic candidate, far from of extreme solutions. In the circle of María Corina Machado, by far the most popular leader in this country, the displeasure is very great and there are many people who speak of betrayal.

“I call for the largest rebellion of votes that has ever occurred in Venezuela,” Rosales said when formalizing his candidacy in the last minute of a chaotic closing of applications. “We could not close the door to Venezuelans at a time like this to express themselves,” Rosales, who did not run as a candidate in the opposition primary election on October 22, justified in a press conference. Making an effort not to argue, he added: “I am not coming to replace anyone, I am not coming to take away anyone's leadership, I am not coming to separate anyone, I am coming with open arms to rebuild Venezuela.”

Rosales evaded on several occasions answering how it could have been possible for the National Electoral Council to accept his nomination without problems with seconds remaining before the deadline. While the same Council denied, without giving explanations, access to Corina Yoris, Machado's replacement candidate, to the registration system.

Manuel Rosales was already a presidential candidate in 2006, when he faced the opposition forces against a grown Hugo Chávez, then at his most popular. Chávez obtained 62% in those elections, compared to Rosales' 36%.

Exiled in Peru since 2009 due to legal cases brought against him by Chavismo, Manuel Rosales later served, starting in 2013, a half-year in prison in El Helicoide prison, in Caracas, under accusations of corruption. By taking to the streets, in the midst of the economic and social crisis and distanced from the street protests and the denialist discourse on the part of the opposition, he made a special effort to gain the trust of Nicolás Maduro. The president extended his hand, in need of political interlocutors at a time of maximum national and international siege.

Rosales is the president of Un Nuevo Tiempo, a moderate social democratic party. In 2018, he won the governorship of the State of Zulia for the second time, the most important in the country, and since then he has sought to maintain a line of communication with the Miraflores Palace. The results of his management as governor have him on the map of opinion polls in the country, although with relatively modest numbers at the national level, and far behind María Corina Machado.

“At this moment, the country is processing a huge disappointment, people feel cheated,” María Corina Machado finally commented on what happened. “It's too crude, it's too dark, it's too grotesque and the country deeply rejects it,” she added. Machado ruled out supporting Rosales. “My candidate is Corina Yoris,” she warned.

