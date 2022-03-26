The LaLiga Promises Santander International Tournament resumed its course this Saturday with a second day that opened with a win for Real Madrid against Tenerife. A less solid victory than the one the whites won yesterday against Liverpool (0-6) and that puts the Madrid team in the quarterfinals.
Tenerife resisted with greatness in a match that closed its first half with 0-0 after great saves by Juan Eduardo, who kept his team alive in the heat of a grandstand colored blue by the Tenerife fans. Despite being very well planted on the green, Madrid managed to knock down the Canarians with a goal from Manuel Romero at the start of the second half.
The ‘3’ of Madrid scored the decisive goal with a header that put the whites in the quarter-finals, where Atlético is already. The two teams from Madrid are the first classified for the next roundwho will meet the rest of the quarterfinalists this Saturday morning.
With this pass to the quarterfinals, Real Madrid continues to confirm its role as favorite in a tournament in which it defends the title. In fact, the Whites are the only ones with a full record of victories in this group stage, after their victories against Liverpool and Tenerife.
LaLiga Promises group stage
Games for Friday, March 25
Juventus 2-3 Las Palmas
Athletic 3-2 Dortmund
FC Barcelona 2-0 Celtic
Benfica 1-1 Real Betis
Seville 2-0 Valencia
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Villarreal
Seville FC 1-1 Las Palmas
Benfica 2-0 Celta de Vigo
Juventus 3-4 Valencia
Barcelona 0-0 Real Betis
Liverpool 0-6 Real Madrid
Matches for Saturday, March 26
Real Madrid 1-0 Tenerife
11:30 a.m. – Dortmund-Villarreal
12:00 – Barcelona-Benfica
12:30 – Juventus-Seville FC
13:00 – Real Betis-Celta de Vigo
13:30 – Valencia-Las Palmas
14:00 – Liverpool-Tenerife
LaLiga Promises quarterfinals
Friday, March 26
18:00 – 1st Group B – 2nd Group A
18:30 – 1st Group C – 2nd Group D
19:00 – 1st Group A – 2nd Group B
19:30 – 1st Group D – 2nd Group C
LaLiga Promises semi-finals
Sunday, March 27
11:00 – Quarter Winner 1-Quarter Winner 3
11:45 – Quarter Winner 2-Quarter Winner 4
