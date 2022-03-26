The LaLiga Promises Santander International Tournament resumed its course this Saturday with a second day that opened with a win for Real Madrid against Tenerife. A less solid victory than the one the whites won yesterday against Liverpool (0-6) and that puts the Madrid team in the quarterfinals.

Tenerife resisted with greatness in a match that closed its first half with 0-0 after great saves by Juan Eduardo, who kept his team alive in the heat of a grandstand colored blue by the Tenerife fans. Despite being very well planted on the green, Madrid managed to knock down the Canarians with a goal from Manuel Romero at the start of the second half.

The ‘3’ of Madrid scored the decisive goal with a header that put the whites in the quarter-finals, where Atlético is already. The two teams from Madrid are the first classified for the next roundwho will meet the rest of the quarterfinalists this Saturday morning.

With this pass to the quarterfinals, Real Madrid continues to confirm its role as favorite in a tournament in which it defends the title. In fact, the Whites are the only ones with a full record of victories in this group stage, after their victories against Liverpool and Tenerife.

LaLiga Promises group stage

Games for Friday, March 25

Juventus 2-3 Las Palmas

Athletic 3-2 Dortmund

FC Barcelona 2-0 Celtic

Benfica 1-1 Real Betis

Seville 2-0 Valencia

Atletico Madrid 2-2 Villarreal

Seville FC 1-1 Las Palmas

Benfica 2-0 Celta de Vigo

Juventus 3-4 Valencia

Barcelona 0-0 Real Betis

Liverpool 0-6 Real Madrid

Matches for Saturday, March 26

Real Madrid 1-0 Tenerife

11:30 a.m. – Dortmund-Villarreal

12:00 – Barcelona-Benfica

12:30 – Juventus-Seville FC

13:00 – Real Betis-Celta de Vigo

13:30 – Valencia-Las Palmas

14:00 – Liverpool-Tenerife

LaLiga Promises quarterfinals

Friday, March 26

18:00 – 1st Group B – 2nd Group A

18:30 – 1st Group C – 2nd Group D

19:00 – 1st Group A – 2nd Group B

19:30 – 1st Group D – 2nd Group C

LaLiga Promises semi-finals

Sunday, March 27

11:00 – Quarter Winner 1-Quarter Winner 3

11:45 – Quarter Winner 2-Quarter Winner 4