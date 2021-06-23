The sector meets today with those responsible for Education to try to resolve the conflict generated with the school transport agreement
“What the Ministry is doing is something unheard of.” This is how the general secretary of the Regional Federation of Transport Business Organizations (Froet), Manuel Pérezcarro, summarizes the last steps of the regional Administration regarding the conflict generated by the new framework agreement for school transport, which would mean «ru
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
Leave a Reply