«The political center is not there to be president of the Community in three days; if there was corruption, which had not been agreed with the PP at the time, “warns the Councilor for Citizens in the City of Cartagena Manuel Padín. / JMR / AGM JOSÉ ALBERTO GONZÁLEZ Thursday, March 25, 2021, 02:56



With 67 years and after twelve in Ciudadanos, whose Cartagena group he founded, Manuel Padín fights the national and regional strategy of his party. He rejected the motion of regional censure and is also opposed to that of the Murcia City Council, seeing “a maneuver by the PSOE” that “takes us away from the political center.” Faced with the regional coordinator