Despite all the debates and the loss against Heidenheim, FC Bayern is planning to extend the contract with its goalkeeper. It is not an emotional decision, but one that follows internal management logic.

As far as is known, the relevant talk shows have not yet announced any special programs on this topic. This is surprising, but it could be due to the current sensory overload, which makes it difficult to decide between all the crisis situations. Maybe it’s just Oliver Baumann.