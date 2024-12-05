Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been suspended for two cup games after the first red card of his career. The sports court of the German Football Association (DFB) convicted the record champions’ goalkeeper for an emergency brake. The ban also includes a possible Super Cup final on August 16, 2025. Neuer was refereed in the 17th minute after a violent check on Jeremie Frimpong in Bayern’s 0-1 (0-0) draw in the cup round of 16 against double winners Bayer Leverkusen Harm Osmers was sent off. It was the first ever suspension for the 2014 world champion.