FC Bayern relied on cyber training early on. The exercises were completed alone in their own four walls, the teammates could only be seen via video conference. The experience gained is said to have prompted Manuel Neuer to participate in Vaha. The start-up company from Berlin develops “intelligent mirrors” on which the personal trainer can be projected via video call or a hologram trainer.

The team captain of FC Bayern and the German national team is supposed to help with the development of fitness programs. With the help of the mirror, Neuer could also check in his own four walls whether he is doing the exercises correctly. “It is important for me to control myself,” said the 34-year-old, “to see whether I am doing the exercises correctly, working in a way that is easy on the joints and simply knowing that I will improve and improve with my training.”