FC Bayern will have to do without Rio world champion Manuel Neuer for the remaining games of the year. “It’s a broken rib, he probably won’t play again this year,” said coach Vincent Kompany before the record champions’ Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk in Gelsenkirchen on Tuesday (9 p.m./Prime Video). “It’s important that it heals, then we’ll have Manu back from January.”

Neuer sustained the injury in the 0-1 DFB Cup loss to Bayer Leverkusen – in a foul on Jeremie Frimpong, for which he received the first red card of his career. As in the 4-2 win against 1. FC Heidenheim, Daniel Peretz will represent him. Konrad Laimer has “full trust” in the Israeli, who will make his debut in the premier class. The 24-year-old had already represented Neuer in the cup and in the Bundesliga “very calmly and calmly.” “He did very well,” said the Austrian: “We want to make it as easy as possible for him.” Kompany also emphasized : “He deserves it, he should just be himself.”

Neuer is just one of numerous injured players that Kompany has to do without. “At this moment there are a lot of players who are missing,” said the Belgian, “but we believe that we will have a really big squad again at the beginning of January. We actually got through quite well.” In addition to Neuer, goal scorers Harry Kane, Kingsley Coman, Alphonso Davies, João Palhinha and Serge Gnabry are missing against the Ukrainian champions at Schalke. The Bundesliga games at Mainz 05 and against RB Leipzig are still on the program until the winter break.