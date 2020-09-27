The massive bankruptcy came unexpectedly. FC Bayern lost 4-1 to Hoffenheim. A defeat that shows the competition how to crack Munich this season. Manuel Neuer knows the reasons.

The dangers of success: Manuel Neuer knows about the dangers for his team

D.hat Bayern hadn’t seen for a long time. When the game was over, the opponent cheered. The 1: 4 (1: 2) at TSG Hoffenheim meant the first defeat since December 7, 2019 in Mönchengladbach. The compulsory task turned into an unsavory bite in the Supercup sandwich.

“We’re not looking for excuses now,” said Manuel Neuer: “That’s just waiting for us this year. As a team, we know what to expect and cannot talk about how broken we are, we have to accept it. “

A statement with which the goalkeeper described possibly the only way how the feared boredom in the championship race can be prevented. Bavaria’s burden claims victims.

After the 2: 1 in extra time against FC Sevilla on Thursday, Munich will be competing with runner-up Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. The kick-off in the local arena is at 8.30 p.m. (ZDF and DAZN live). After the championship, cup win, Champions League triumph and European Supercup, it would be the fifth title for Hansi Flicks Quadruple Bayern.

also read

In front of 6030 spectators, the Hoffenheim team impressively documented that the Bundesliga does not have to be a sure-fire success for Bayern despite dream football and flood of titles. Ermin Bicakcic rewarded Hoffenheim’s courageous early stages and extended a corner kick to surprisingly lead (16 th).

The beginning of the end: Ermin Bicakcic (left) heads to the Hoffenheim tour Source: dpa

For the first time since the beginning of June against Leverkusen, Bayern were behind. “It will be important to create moments, especially at the beginning, that make us feel like we are in”, Sebastian Hoeneß had explained before the game.

also read

Hoffenheim’s coach, who had celebrated the third division championship with the Munich under-23s in the summer, saw himself confirmed again just eight minutes later. A clarification attempt by Benjamin Pavard landed in the run of Munas Dabbur, who approached Manuel Neuer alone and overtook the national goalkeeper to make it 2-0 (24th).

Goalscorer Bicakcic has to go to hospital

Flick cursed on the bench, lacking dynamism, precision and aggressiveness of his team, which had not accepted the game. Clear signs of a lack of freshness, which Flick had tried to prevent with the inclusion of Boateng, Alphonso Davies, Corentin Tolisso and Joshua Zirkzee. Vain.

“It was too easy today to create opportunities for the opponent. And we weren’t as effective as we’re used to, “recognized Flick:” I can’t blame the team at all. She has brought in what is still in her. “

No reproach: Bayern coach Hansi Flick protected his players after the 1: 4 Source: dpa / Uwe Anspach

Hoeneß ‘plan to let the opponents, who were already busy at the beginning of the season, “feel that they had this game three days ago”, however, worked perfectly. It was less than half an hour before Christoph Baumgartner gave TSG a secure 3-0. Two minutes later Andrej Kramaric failed with his shot at Neuer. The next goal before the break was announced, and it actually fell a little later – but on the other side: Joshua Kimmich carefully circled the ball to the connection goal into the net (36th).

Hope after the 1: 2: Bayern did not give up, but were ultimately not lively and precise enough Credit: AFP / DANIEL ROLAND

Doubly bitter for Hoffenheim that Bicakcic twisted his knee in the formation of the goal, could no longer intervene and left the pitch hobbling. The center-back was later taken to the hospital by ambulance.

also read

However, the outsider remained true to his route and consistently continued to hit the Müchner Tor. In the 45th minute, Kramaric Boateng danced out, but failed again on Neuer, who directed the hard shot to the crossbar. Dabbur missed his double chance five minutes after the restart. Two minutes later, Zirkzee hit the crossbar on the other side. It was his last action. Flick corrected and brought in Robert Lewandowski, who had sat on the bench for a Bundesliga game for the first time in two years, and Leon Goretzka.

Pure joy: TSG Hoffenheim managed the big coup and jumped to the top of the table with the win Source: dpa / Uwe Anspach

Determination, however, continued to show the unleashed Hoeneß-Elf. A quarter of an hour before the end, Neuer prevented Robert Skov’s decision with an outstanding foot defense. But when Kramaric shot he was powerless. The Croat made the preliminary decision (77th), converted a penalty to 4: 1 (90th + 1) and even shot his team to the top of the table.