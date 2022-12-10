Manuel Neuer will not play again this season. The German goalkeeper has broken his right leg during a skiing trip. The Bayern Munich goalkeeper reported this from his hospital bed on Instagram.

“How shall I put it; the end of this year could certainly have been better,” writes 36-year-old Neuer with a photo, which shows him with his leg in plaster. ,,I wanted to clear my head during a skiing trip and broke my lower leg. The surgery went well, but it hurts to realize that the current season has come to an end.”

Neuer was already eliminated with the German team in the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar. The 2014 world champion missed a place in the eighth finals after a defeat against Japan, a draw against Spain and a win over Costa Rica.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Sweden says it received US support to join NATO

In the run-up to the World Cup, the keeper had also been out for a long time due to a shoulder injury. However, he was fit in time to goalkeeper at the World Cup, where he increased his total caps to 117.

Oliver Khan

Bayern Munich general manager Oliver Kahn reacted with shock to his captain’s serious injury. “He has our full support. We will assist and guide him in the process of his comeback,” said Kahn. Bayern is the leader in the Bundesliga.

Hansi Flick

National coach Hansi Flick wished Neuer a speedy recovery. “This is very bitter news at the end of the year. We are happy that the operation went well and wish ‘Manu’ a good and speedy recovery,” said Flick on behalf of the German Football Association.