As Undersecretary of the Interior of the Government of Gabriel Boric, the socialist Manuel Monsalve (Coronel, 58 years old) has one of the most complex positions in La Moneda: he is in charge of security, when Chile is experiencing its greatest crisis with the emergence of a new delinquency. It is a situation that is reflected in the increase in homicides in the streets – the last one on Tuesday, a drug trafficker who had thousands of followers on TikTok was shot in Santiago; the increasing use of firearms; the arrival of foreign gangs such as the Tren de Aragua and the worsening of rural violence in the southern macrozone (La Araucanía and the surrounding regions) that has been happening for years.

Despite this list, since his face looks tired, Monsalve speaks and moves with energy. He is an experienced politician who was a deputy for four terms, between 2006 and 2022. Son of a leader of the Socialist Party, as he has also been, he says that growing up in Coronel, with a mining tradition, marked him. “It was an area where there was strong opposition to the Pinochet dictatorship, with a very strong political and social fabric. It was difficult to live there without having a link with that political cause,” he remembers about his beginnings, first in neighborhood leaders and then in the student movement of the 80s at the University of Concepción, where he studied Medicine and a master’s degree in Government and public management. .

Ask. Has being a doctor been useful for your current position?

Answer. Public policies are very similar to health problems. In society, problems are always a pain and behind that pain you must have the ability to understand the causes. And medicine does that. But social policy also: addresses a problem that affects society collectively and must be able to understand its causes and be able to design a public policy that allows it to be solved. So, the reasoning methodology of medicine helps a lot.

Q. Is Chile serious about security?

R. I myself stated in 2022 that Chile was experiencing a security crisis and that the Government’s task was to take charge, provide solutions and that is what we have sought. But first you had to understand what is happening, because when you reach a crisis, something happened.

Q. And what is your diagnosis?

R. One can look at Chile in the international context and show figures with a much better condition than most Latin American countries. But crime changed, and it was because we went from a country that was accustomed to common crimes to one that experiences the consequences of organized crime. That is what explains a breakdown in security that is expressed very strongly in the most serious crime, homicide.

Q. That has grown a lot.

R. It is undeniable that there is an upward trend in homicides, and this is what this change in organized crime shows. Before, there was an interpersonal conflict or a fight behind it that was normally carried out with a blunt or sharp weapon, the perpetrator being a known defendant. But today in 57% it is with a firearm, 60% on public roads and in 48% the accused is unknown. That is, the police or prosecutors arrive at the scene of the event and are unable to gather enough information to have a suspect with an identity.

Q. What changed?

R. In that they are homicides that are planned so as not to leave evidence. And today they occur due to a territorial fight or settling of accounts between organized gangs, with firearms and on public roads.

Q. What has that meant for citizens?

R. Fear. Beyond the figures with which one could put Chile in a positive security condition, Chileans today, regarding the Paz Ciudadana survey, are afraid. And a Government that aspires to have a social and democratic State of law cannot allow its citizens to live in fear. Therefore, the right to security must be protected.

Manuel Monsalve in a congressional office in Valparaíso (Chile), on October 25. Sofia Yanjari

Q. On Tuesday, Sabrina Durán, convicted of drug trafficking, was murdered on the street. How do you explain that she made videos on TikTok while she was in jail?

R. That has no explanation. In December 2022, the Government launched the national policy against organized crime and, among the 10 axes, one is security in prisons. In one of those definitions it was pointed out that we cannot allow criminal organizations to control them. Tenders are in the process of being awarded to block the cell phone signal for the first time. That is one of tasks; Another is to transfer resources to the Gendarmerie to have drones on the perimeter, since many of these phones are thrown over the walls. But also for drone jammers. Entry (to prisons) must also be safer and resources have been transferred to scanner and metal detector arches and a plan for unscheduled raids was agreed.

Q. How did Chile get into this crisis?

R. The Government has a strategy to confront it. And one of the elements is that Chile came with this change in crime many years ago. He had been warned by the Drug Trafficking Observatory of the Public Ministry since 2015, which gave persistent warnings that Chile was no longer only a country of passage (for drugs) but of destination; that drugs were beginning to be produced; that control of the prisons was being taken and that transnational organizations were beginning operations. All this is not new, I was warned. The main diagnosis is that the Chilean State did not make decisions to take charge of this change in the complexity of crimes. And when we assumed, what we saw, as a first task, is that there is a gap in the capabilities that the State has to address this new reality.

Q. Why, if there were so many signs, did the State not take charge in time?

R. As a doctor I do not like to enter into the realm of assumptions. What I can say, with great certainty, is that when we took office this gap was evident, which today is the main guiding line of the Government’s decisions. Therefore, when the national policy against organized crime was launched, to close this gap, Congress was proposed for the first time to have a national program against organized crime within the budget to provide different institutions with technology and equipment. In addition, indications have been made to the bill so that the country has a Ministry of Security and the Government also carried out two very important projects, one against organized crime and special investigation techniques, and the law against drug trafficking to hit the organizations.

Q. I ask you again: why, in the face of all these signs, did Chile let this grow?

R. I do not want to take responsibility for a response from presidents or ministers or undersecretaries of the Interior from other periods. We have been there for a year and a half and this is very important, because the debate is ongoing. No one would doubt that President Boric’s Government is the most left-wing in the last 10 or 15 years. And for this reason, anyone could conclude that he would take less responsibility for security issues than right-wing or center-left administrations and that, therefore, he would have had more bias. We are in a position to demonstrate that this Government has taken charge with more determination, work and public policies of something that seems essential to us, because for democracy to be preserved and deepened we must guarantee the right to security and prevent organizations replace or take control of the State. Therefore, the fight against organized crime is a defense of democracy and the Government has assumed it in that context. We have a work strategy and a consistent policy. Of course, the results will have to be evaluated, but we can assure the country that we have the determination to take control of the security crisis and overcome it.

Q. In general, the discourse of the right is associated with security.

R. But he hasn’t done very well when it’s his turn.

Q. Because?

R. If one looks at the electoral cleavages, the right seeks to position itself as the great solution to security problems and the problem is that it has governed eight of the last 15 years and has had the opportunity to show the ability to do what it says. But he hasn’t had it. When he governed, he did not carry out any public policies that his campaign phrases took care of, HE the revolving door ended and that to The criminals’ party is over. From my perspective, the right has failed in terms of security. And, from that perspective, we hope to show the country that the left can take charge of security with seriousness and sobriety, but also effectively.

Q. Boric, when he went to the second round, said that security “for a long time has been alien to progressive forces.” Was it difficult for the left to accept it?

R. This bias is obviously related to the history of the country, to the tension between the left and institutions such as the Armed Forces and the police marked by the dictatorship, where it was persecuted. Therefore, this may call into question the ability to establish collaboration and work with these institutions. But those who are most dramatically affected by security crises are the popular sectors.

Q. How do you experience that as someone on the left?

R. The task of the left, although it is to govern the entire country, is also to have a particular concern for the popular sectors. And the territorial dispute of criminal organizations occurs for control of the populations, where workers and families live. It is not possible, therefore, to have a commitment to the popular sectors other than guaranteeing their security where they live. Therefore, to the extent that this idea is understood, the Government’s determination that the popular sectors have the right to public security is strengthened.

Q. Since you have been in office, is there one event that has especially impacted you?

R. I had to go the day after the Grollmus mill attack. Hundreds of bullets were fired at a house with elderly adults, one of them was taken out, used as a shield and then shot on the ground. I say this as an example, because sometimes it gets confused the political cause with unacceptable acts that show contempt for human life.