peruvian composer Manuel Mirandabetter known in the artistic world as ‘The Lord of the Winds’, passed away this Sunday, February 6, at the age of 62, after a long fight against an illness that had afflicted him for a long time.

Ángel Valdez mourns the death of Manuel Miranda

The news was announced by the plastic artist and very dear friend of Miranda, who was dismayed by the departure of his colleague.

“ Yes, he passed away this morning. I am appalled. He suffered from a prolonged illness ”, Said the also anthropologist, who has also asked for privacy and understanding for the family of the instrumentalist in these moments of agony.

Likewise, according to information verified by Diario El Comercio, the remains of the Peruvian musician will be veiled in private due to the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19.

To date, no details of the illness that caused Manuel Miranda’s death have been revealed. Photo: Manuel Miranda/Facebook

Who was Manuel Miranda?

Manuel Miranda is an artist who has dedicated a lifetime to researching and disseminating Peruvian culture through ancient sounds. For this work, the composer became one of the most important contemporary musicians in our country.

He was born and raised in Lima. She graduated as a flutist at the National Conservatory of Music and later joined the National Symphony Orchestra.

In addition to composing music for cinema, theater and dance in our country, the renowned ‘Lord of the winds’ He has also done collaborative songs with groups and solo Argentine musicians such as: La portuaria, Shakuntala, La banda latina and Puente Celeste.