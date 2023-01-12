Talk about Manuel Merizalde is to talk about one of the experienced Colombian golfers present at the Latin American Championship from Puerto Rico. Merizalde, 43, a golfer and businessman from Valle del Cauca and who made the transition from professional to amateur, dreams of something big in the tournament that starts this Thursday and gives place to the Augusta Masters, everyone’s dream, his dream.

It’s Wednesday. Merizalde finishes his second training session on the Grand Reserve Golf Club course. It’s 1 pm, the sun is beating down. The faces sweat. Merizalde protects himself with a cap and dark glasses. He is satisfied, he liked the field more than the day before. He counts down the minutes until his round starts. He is motivated, he looks happy, it must be because this is his LAAC premiere, or because he just got engaged to his girlfriend Tania.

Merizalde is known in Colombia as the ‘Cachorro’, because at the age of 8 he toured the golf course of the Cali Country Club next to his father, with a 9-iron and a ball, then his dad’s friends called him that, that he looked like a Cub, and that’s how he stayed. However, in Puerto Rico and before the championship, a rival puts pressure on him, greets him as “Leyenda”, and they both laugh.

Then he drops his clubs, removes his glasses, gets comfortable, and talks (and rubs his hands together as he does so) about his career, his journey from pro to amateur, and his real expectations at the LAAC.

Hand in hand with Merizalde

What expectations do you have in the LAAC?

It’s a pleasure to play the LAAC, it’s my first time, I just finished a long vacation, I arrive rested, I would have liked to arrive a little better prepared, but I did it before the vacation, I arrive fresh, with a clear mind.

How was the transition from professional to amateur?

I turned Amateur about two years ago. Now I have other priorities, but the idea is to participate in more championships in 2023; We will see the results to make decisions. I took advantage of the covid period because to make the transition from professional to amateur they give you a penalty time without competing, I did not do it in 2020 and I took advantage of that year to apply. The federation granted it to me and since 2021 I am an amateur and the idea is to continue like this, I have no interest in returning to the professional, this gives me the opportunity to play better championships for people over 25 years of age, I will be focused on placing myself well in my category .

Is it weird to do that procedure?

In my case it was not strange because since 2010 my profession is no longer golf, I dedicate myself to other activities, I am an entrepreneur. I had been questioning the transition to Amateur.

Manuel Merizalde, Colombian golfer.

If you look in the rearview mirror of your career, what do you see?

I was able to see the world through golf, I graduated as a junior, went to university in the US, received a scholarship, turned professional in 2006, qualified for the European tour, and for personal reasons, which was the death of my parents, My priorities changed.

Thinking about the title for Colombia in LAAC is it possible?

Yes, we have very good players, but not the amount like Argentina and Chile, they have a slight advantage, it is not the same to arrive with two players with chances vs. others who have 5 or 6 with a chance to win. It is a matter of statistics, it is difficult to answer if we can or not. Golf is a sport where the best do not always win, you see that in professional golf where the number one in the world can win two of the 25 championships he plays in a year. We hope it will be the year of Colombia, we arrive with good players and a couple that have a chance to win the title.

What does the prize to the winner of being able to participate in the Augusta Masters mean?

In this championship the winner takes it all, everyone plays to win, nobody wants to be third or fourth, which is the same as being ninth, that changes the attitude of the players, how they go out to play the field.

How did you find the field?

Quite good, I liked the second day of practice more than the first, it’s a long course where it’s safe from 11 am, there’s going to be a lot of breeze, that’s going to make it difficult, I have tee time in the morning and the first 9 holes aren’t I’m going to play with breeze.

What will your key be?

It’s going to be important to putt, well, the green is going to be important, these greens are not easy to read, the course is wide, so it gives the opportunity to hit a constant drive, not necessarily very straight. The ‘green’ is my key.

Manuel Merizalde, Colombian golfer.

For some of his colleagues, being in the LAAC is like a dream. What does it mean to you?

It is a pleasure to know that you are competing against the best in Latin America. I hope to continue playing this championship every year, hopefully one day I can win to go to the Masters, which is a dream for every golfer.

How is golf in Colombia?

Due to the changing pandemic, there are more people wanting to participate, and be on the golf course. At the female level we are the leaders in Latin America, and at the male level we must improve: countries like Argentina or Chile are superior to Colombia, the idea is to pay attention to that, see what to improve to be better.

What do you visualize for Juan Sebastián Muñoz?

Juan Sebastián is incredible. He has surprised us all with what he has achieved, the sky is the limit for him, I would not be disappointed if he wins again in the PGA and that he is fighting for the major championships.

