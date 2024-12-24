Last Wednesday the F League match suspended by the dana was held. Valencia and Deportivo faced each other and also two twin sisters: Samara and Malena Ortiz (27 years old). In the 90th minute, Malena, a Valencia player, came onto the field. Five and a half minutes later (the referee had given six minutes of extension) fate brought the two sisters together in a split ball. And it ended in the worst way, with Malena on the ground writhing on the ground with screams of pain and a sea of ​​tears. A chance collision with her sister Samara, from Dépor, led to an injury with a poor prognosis, the third serious one she suffered in her knees throughout a career that she had decided to end precisely this season. If there are two players with whom I I would go to war in terms of football, those are Male and Samara. I already did it the first time I had to occupy a bench, at the end of the 2012-13 season. Canillas, the seed of Tacón, faced Rayo Vallecano B. If Rayo won, they would be champions, and we would have to risk relegation on the last day. If Canillas won, we would be saved. The coach couldn’t come for a personal reason and Ana Rossell, captain at that time, asked me to take the team. It was the 16th minute when, in a lateral cross, Samara scored with all her heart to make it 1-0, beating Paula Andújar and Jenni Santiago, who were two heads ahead of her in the jump. As always, the twins were there. Canillas was saved. Always faithful, loyal and hard-working, without sparing effort, Malena and Samara were later the shield of Tacón. His attitude on the field meant that in all our games, every second of play had epic dimensions. They channeled their overflowing energy and exploited unsuspected resources to achieve their objectives. Related news opinion Yes It is football and it is feminine Madrid loses the Madrid women Manuel Merinero opinion Yes It is football and it is feminine The harmful effects of the anti-Real Madrid rule Manuel MerineroAlready in the First Division, with Samara I also experienced an episode that portrays them. He broke his collarbone in Huelva and getting into the ambulance a goal was heard. We had scored and I had to grab her because she wanted to get down to celebrate with her teammates. Pure claw and heart. Their parents, Antonio and María, always accompanied them. The mother, of Cuban origin, told me at the beginning of the games: «Lolo today they put rum on the Cuban saints; everything will be fine.” It is difficult to forget his commitment and dedication when he made food for the entire expedition in the promotion playoff matches to regain strength at the highway rest areas. Another football without a budget and without means that survived and found success based on work, effort, spirit and talent. Indelible in memory is that final whistle of the game that gave us promotion to First Division. The cameras focused on Malena, our captain, and the commentator’s words sentenced what it had cost us so much time and dedication to achieve: “El Tacón is in the first division.” After everything we went through, when the time came to bet on them, the sports director of Real Madrid, who was their teammate, president and friend, who has so much to thank them for being in the white club today, did not behave neither loyal nor consistent with them. Both Rosell and the coach at that time, David Aznar, did the impossible with hypocritical speeches to get the twins to leave the team. Malena and Samara would never have signed a letter to have the coach fired, as other players later did. They would have simply left their knees and their souls in defense of their team. As usual.

