A football collective agreement that was closed a month ago after countless meetings and a delay of almost two years has still not come into force. And not to everyone’s taste (both AFE and UGT disagreed “for not representing a qualitative improvement over the previous agreement in force to date”). What does not convince them is the guarantee fund, the seniority award and, above all, the compensation list. During 2019, the association of women’s soccer clubs, the seed of the current League, was transformed into an employer association. In this association there were three first division clubs that were not represented: Barcelona, ​​Athletic and Tacón (in the middle of the transition season to Real Madrid). And the battle began. In the first negotiations for the historic first collective agreement for women’s football, there were not two parties in the negotiations and in the meetings with the Ministry of Labor, but three. On the one hand the association of clubs, on the other the group formed by Barça, Athletic and Tacón, and finally the different unions that represented the female footballers (AFE, footballers On, UGT and CCOO). One of the black points of disagreement in the negotiations, which also ended up in court at the initiative of the Futbolistas On union, which opposed them, were the aforementioned compensation lists. What are compensation lists? Clubs have the right to include players under 23 years of age who are under contract. In addition, the amount they estimate should be charged by the club that wants to incorporate the player as training rights must be stated. If a national player under 23 years of age decides to sign for a Spanish team, it can retain her if the said amount is not paid, for up to two seasons. But if they sign for a foreign team, they are free, and can leave without any problem. Why did the employers fight and get these lists implemented? Mainly to avoid the flight of their young talents in a foreseeable disbandment to Real Madrid, which would begin its journey the following year. Eva Navarro, with 500,000 euros, or Damaris Egurrola, 250,000 euros, were two of the players who suffered personally. Eva continued in Levante and Damaris had to emigrate to England. Related news opinion Yes It is football and it is feminine Alexia’s opportune injury and the frustrated signing of Vero Boquete for Madrid Manuel Merinero opinion Yes It is football and it is feminine An adjustment of undercover accounts? Manuel MerineroThe question is, why did the institutions think one way four years ago and today they defend the opposite thesis (AFE now does not want the list and On footballers now does want it)? Isn’t your mission to protect the interests of female footballers? Why then this change of third in relation to the compensation lists? The biggest loser will be League F. Curiously, its managers were the ones who invented the compensation list (also known as anti-Real Madrid), but now at a time when players are fleeing abroad, it may be the case that the players Young people with greater protection also have to leave Spain. The economic conditions offered abroad are not viable for Spanish clubs, with the exception of Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​who would not be able to go if they do not pay the amount of money set on the happy list.

