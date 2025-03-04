Sunday played for the first time the female Real Madrid in San Mamés. White beat the cathedral by 1-2. The victory goal was achieved by Olga Carmona in a play in which everything does well: he recovers in the middle … Campo, raises his head, sees the advance of the goalkeeper and from far away and inside, marks a goal as another cathedral.

A goal that arrived with reminder: Olga Carmona still does not renew with the white club and his contract expires on June 30. The Sevillian has an offer of dizzy figures in England and its idea, as of today, as indicated by internal sources of Valdebebas, it is clear: to leave. If Olga Carmona comes out it would be the nth captain who in her five years of history leaves Real Madrid. Before Ivana Andrés, Kenti Robles, Marta Corredera, Claudia Zornoza and Mayte Oroz did.

The hypothetical departure of Olga Carmona would be if there is a sample of everything that surrounds Spanish women’s football and the Madrid club in particular. On the one hand, as we have told, the huge disrupted talent confirming the critical economic situation of the clubs, unable to retain their players in front of the offers that arrive from England and the US.

On the other, the absolute lack of professional planning. Decisions are made from a personal point of view, which makes them technically erroneous or counterproductive. The sells, betrayals and the struggle of Egos go over the mere football strategy, which leads to women’s football to a dead end. It becomes evident that growth has occurred artificially, disorderly and without any plan, neither in the future.

Olga Carmona is one of the players who signed the letter requested by David Aznar from the Madrid club, another of the betrayed (although he does not believe) by the sports direction of Real Madrid Women. That sports direction, led by Ana Rosell, as in a two -band game, fluctuates irrationally and randomly: the arbitras is criticized, but friendship with arbitration leaders is maintained; The Federation is judged, but walks safely and integrity to Las Rozas and surroundings; Today I accompany my superior to the league F that votes against everything, but then ensures in relative circles that “have no idea or football, much less feminine.”

As if that were not enough, with the more than probable departure from Olga Carmona, the player would be lost with more notoriety and relevance, called to become speaker of the staff, loved by the fans and admired in the locker room. It already passed to Asllani; Already Marta Cardona, Punto has already been going to Mass, although sooner or later, will end up happening. If you stand out for too bright, charismatic and respected, eye: you have a danger of disappearing.

In this newly released month of March Madrid has a nine -games marathon ahead. He plays it all: league, the cup with Barça and the Champions with Arsenal. And it is no longer worth “we are a young team, we are settling” as an excuse. With a budget that occupies the second European step and in the first places for revenue, the problem that sports achievements do not arrive is not due to lack of hearth and experience or for the young trajectory of the team. The problem is simply the lack of identity and roots with the fans and the club, in addition to a lack of visible strategy. And it is not just a case that occurs exclusively in the first team. Does anyone respond to the non -ownership of Paula Commander in the subsidiary?

The hypothetical (and close?) Loss of a caliber player of technical, media and popular quality of Olga Carmona would be like removing the strut that holds the meager structure of the female. Not only would it be allowed to go to an exceptional player, world champion. It would also end a media reference worshiped by many girls. That, without counting that the team would lose one of the key pieces that make up the complicated Puzzle of Real Madrid.