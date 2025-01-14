The situation experienced by the Levante women’s team (antepenultimate tied on points with Deportivo de La Coruña, penultimate) is a true reflection of the enormous uncertainty that League F generates from the point of view of its sustainability and viability with the current model . Levante is a historic Spanish women’s soccer club. In a hypothetical historical classification, the Levantinistas would make up the club with the most points in history, leading the total classification. They have won four leagues and six Queen’s Cups. In their ranks, renowned footballers have played, such as the world champions Alexia Putellas, Jenni Hermoso, Esther González, Ona Batlle, Ivana Andrés, Rocío Gálvez, the under-23 coach Sonia Bermúdez or the current head of the section and board of directors of the the RFEF, recently appointed by Rafael Louzán, Ruth García. In my opinion, this relevant club has hit rock bottom not due to the mere sporting situation, but rather due to the general institutional situation. Nothing has been said about the statements made by the footballer’s agent Michael Kallbäck on his social network She should never go near women’s football again, or any other sport for that matter. Six months late, but better late than never. A harasser who brings the players closer to depression than to development. Roger Lamesa’s dismissal is only based on sporting results, so it is not understood that this agent has to sentence anyone for reasons other than just that one. If the sporting results had been different, would you have been kept in office? How dare Kallbäck make such serious accusations? Where are the rest of his professional colleagues to support and protect their colleague Lamesa in the face of the words of a footballer’s agent? But, above all, where is the club to deny it and the employers (La Liga F) to take the appropriate legal measures against this man? In short, the historic Levante is on the ropes. And it is both in the sporting aspect and due to the economic situation of the club. And her case, sad, is just a faithful reflection of what is happening in Spanish women’s football. The clubs have cut so much of what they contribute to the deficient women’s teams that there is no way to fix anything. Many believe that the 8 million euros that LaLiga contributes for commercial rights are more than enough for the women’s team. Even sacred clubs like Real Madrid believe, surprisingly, that they should not be given anything in that sense. The 6-0 against Real Madrid was nothing more than the last straw. As a curiosity, we must also say that the match barely counted 600 in-person spectators, a figure that shows that the plan was announced with great fanfare (with an external company included) by Beatriz Álvarez, president of La Liga F and vice president of The RFEF, to increase attendance at the fields, has not just started. It seems that it must be like the sponsor: the ‘almost, we almost have it’, like so many other things, never quite arrives. Another leg that limps, and that shows that the model is not valid and that it is reflected in the Levante, is the flight of talent that is seen in the teams of La Liga F. Only this last season Paula Tomás and Mayra Ramírez have been the Levantinistas who have been part of the rout. The worrying thing is no longer that players and coaches emigrate to England or the US, but now even countries like Turkey and Arabia are places that players are beginning to take into account, in part, as in the men’s game, due to the succulent economic conditions they receive. . Neighboring countries are beginning to pose as another great threat to national football. The signing of Cristina Martina Prieto for Benfica is an example of this.

