Last week, women’s football was news, once again, by controversies away from sports issues. The protagonist, Mapi León, considered by many, among which I include me, the best left -handed center in the world. It is precisely that brutal football level that … It allows to survive in a costume that is far from being an oil raft. The Barca locker room is a bomb about to explode, and reflects a reality that is perfectly defined in the phrase that Mapi León has tattooed in his body: ‘Looks can be diseving’, or what is the same: appearances deceive.

Mariona Caldentey, which for me is the best Spanish player today, left the club of her life towards Arsenal this summer. She never had the recognition or salary of the two maxims and routilating stars of FC Barcelona, ​​Aitana and Alexia. In Barça’s costumes, on the one hand, ‘send’ the bosses, Irene Paredes, Alexia Putellas and Marta Torrejón, the latter very close with Carol Hansen for a great friendship. On the other hand, there is Aitana, who by ideals represents what Barça has always wanted, that is, to be “more than a club.” Aitana whenever she can act as an ambassador of Catalonia. FC Barcelona is the ‘brand’ Catalonia in the world and Aitana is the one who represents them best.

In the League F match against Espanyol, the Mapi León mess, Claudia Pina (the best player of Barça this season) retired between tears complaining with a clairvoyant I’m sorry read on her lips that already gives clues: «Always the same the same », A clear gesture of disapproval to change. On Pina’s side is Patri Guijarro, one of his great support. And then there is Mapi León, who has been about to see his partner away, Ingrid Engen, in the winter market. The Norway had a negligible offer from the Olympique de Lyon, like Kheira Walsh had her from Chelsea. And who has come out? The English, despite having given a spectacular performance, has never adapted to this costumes or the Barcelona environment and has been the sacrificed, when from the sporty point of view the reasonable thing is that it would have been engen that he left the team.

FC Barcelona this season is not resulting in the roller that was in previous seasons. In many matches it gets stuck and it costs an extra effort to get them forward, although it is justice to recognize that in the two games that had to call it cluster, he has given it: against Manchester City in the Champions League, in the meeting held in Barcelona, and in the Super Cup final against Real Madrid.

Mapi is the only player of FC Barcelona who has not returned to the Spanish team in a gesture of dignity and coherence. Precisely that dignity and fidelity to its principles make it fold to the guidelines that mark the ‘chiefs’ of the little club of the Barca club. Mariona came out and Walsh has come out, both regular players in Barça and who would also be in any other team in the world.

Will they be the troubles of who commands and organizes in the costumes that end the reign of Barça? The enormous quality of the players, of the current ones, of which they are ceded (Dragoni, Corrales, Bruna and Martina) or those that come below, read Sydney Schertenleib, called to be one of the next stars of world football, not It is the problem. Perhaps we would have to look for the cause of the little low performance in the costumes, because quality and talent as soccer players have plenty.

And the coach? Pere Romeu does not appear. It is neither expected. And I even dare to forecast a result: it will be he who ends up paying the duck.