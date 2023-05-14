Manuel Merillas, upon reaching the finish line, in an image provided by the organization. Igor Quijano

Manuel Merillas, the man from Leon who rests when the weather is good and trains when the weather is bad, met his uncle for the seventh time and gave him the txapela of txapelas. The vacant throne of Zegama-Aizkorri, with Kilian Jornet – ten times winner – in Nepal, was occupied by a hermit from La Cueta, a town of just eight inhabitants, who was received at the finish line by Zar, his dog, who understood with his shake what that meant. It was his morning, flying through the mist, his paradise. Thus, at the age of 32, he achieved the most prestigious victory of his career – and we are talking about a world champion – in the fetish mountain marathon (42,195 meters with 2,736 meters of positive elevation gain) after three hours, 42 minutes and one second.

In case it was necessary epic, the stopwatch discounted the seconds for the start with the choirs of Vangelis. Half a thousand raincoats and artisan efforts to warm the hands because he jarred so beautifully. What last year was a sunny and dry paradise returned to its origins: mud, rain and fog. There was some brave man like the British Jonathan Albon in short sleeves, but that was a collection of raincoats. The pistol shot sounded and the Swiss Rémi Bonnet imposed his law in the initial part, with a slight slope, lowering Jornet’s record from last year in the first 13.5 kilometers.

The route, which combines beech forests with steep areas and grasslands, is not very complex when dry, but it sheds its skin when it rains. The volunteers removed the most technical part, the crest at the top of Aizkorri, a stretch of limestone that slips like ice when wet. The thermal sensation in that bare terrain with a northeasterly wind completed a bomb that was deactivated at the start. With the mud, present from the lowest levels, it was time to coexist: without grip on the climbs, slipping on the descents. For the latter, the aggravating circumstance of finding it already stepped on.

Bonnet’s march at the start stretched the peloton, but did not break it. The Kenyan Robert Pkemoi was one of the great beneficiaries of the omission of the crest -the technical zones are the obstacle from the Horn of Africa to the top of the trail, there is plenty of mud-, he remained in the wake of the Swiss in Aratz, the first top, and overtook him before Sancti Spiritu. This is where the world museum of the trail begins: just over two kilometers to the Aizkorri through a corridor of worshipers reminiscent of cycling. The moment that the 13,830 who sign up for the draw dream of; the moods are not related to the position. Because, as the father of the race, Alberto Aierbe, underlines, bad weather motivates the Basques even more to go out into the mountains. A Japanese man celebrating among ikurriñas when he reaches the top of Aizkorri, quite a cosmopolitan hallmark.

It is the toughest climb, between the noise of the cowbells and the fog, without seeing the horizon, with our clothes pulled down and waiting for the next slip. Zegama’s wise men advise leaving the wings for after Aizkorri because races are won by going down. At that moment, the hunt for six pursuers began in just two and a half minutes; there seventh, was Manuel Merillas. That was where his career began.

In just five kilometers, Bonnet went from first to fifth. Albon took the controls with Elhousine Elazzauoi; With the Kenyan in the wake, his threat came from León, who was cutting them back and was already barely half a minute away. This is how the last peak arrived, Andraitz and more committed descents, the pleasure of Merillas, who not only overtook the Briton, but also overwhelmed him. Elazzauoi was the only one following in his wake with five miles to go. The battle for third place last year was repeated with the txapela at stake. With no tactical terrain ahead, he expected a one-on-one after almost four hours. The man from Leon had to put the machine at maximum revs in the most muddy sections to break the Moroccan and happily head to the finish line at Zegama. It was the fifth smallest difference in the 20 disputed editions, just 27 seconds. The hot Albon completed the podium after three minutes.

Merillas summed up her feeling when she crossed the finish line: “I am free”. Because Zegama is not a race, it is an obsession. “I have taken a weight off my shoulders. Training for this is a terrible effort, I am always between supporters clubs”. Someone who was not cold “at any time” recounted his difficulties in breaking the Moroccan: “The kid did not take off.” And his uncle, a big man “of those who you think are never going to cry in life”, lived on his nose the release of his nephew.

The women’s category, orphan of Nienke Brinkman, winner last year, broke the forecasts that placed a world champion like Blandine L’Hirondel as a favourite. But the leadership of the French woman gave up at the feet of Aizkorri and the Chinese Miao Yao took over; It didn’t last long, because it was taken from her by the German Daniela Oemus, who warmed her hands while she glided with supreme aesthetics, finding her limits, her falls, like everyone else. She won handily with a time of 4h31m54s. Second, at 2m10s, was the New Zealander Caitlin Filder and the podium was closed by Theres Loboeuf at 5m47s.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.