Given the large number of followers that the artist has in the country, a pre-sale phase will be carried out for tickets for the Manuel Medrano concert in Peru in 2024. The following note will provide detailed information on how and when to purchase tickets, as well as the pre-sale start time.

When will Manuel Medrano's concert be in Peru?

The winner of two Latin Grammy awards, famous on social networks for his song “La Distancia”, will return to Lima, Peru, on June 22 with a concert that will strengthen his connection with his Peruvian followers.

Where will Manuel Medrano's concert be in Peru?

Manuel Medrano's concert will take place at the Exhibition Park Amphitheater, also known as Teatro La Cabaña, located on Avenida Paseo de la República, Lima. It is recommended to purchase tickets in advance to ensure your smooth presence at this event.

Ticket prices for the Manuel Medrano concert

During the pre-sale phase, holders of Interbank credit or debit cards will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets with a special discount of the fifteen%.

Prices during pre-sale:

However, if you do not purchase tickets during the pre-sale, they will be available at regular price starting March 27. It is important to note that this could happen sooner if stock runs out during the pre-sale.

Prices from March 27:

Manuel Medrano returns to Lima for a concert. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram by Manuel Medrano/La República

When will pre-sale of tickets for Manuel Medrano in Lima begin?

The pre-sale phase for the Manuel Medrano concert will begin on March 25 and will end on the 26th of this month or while supplies last. It is important to note that tickets will be available only on the Teleticket Perú website and during this period only purchases with an Interbank card will be accepted.

What time will the pre-sale of tickets for Manuel Medrano in Peru begin?

Although the exact time has not yet been officially announced on social media or Teleticket pages, it is likely that the pre-sale will begin at 10:00 am, considering that this has been the usual time for other concert pre-sales.

Manuel Medrano concert in Peru 2024: How and where to buy tickets?

To buy tickets for the Manuel Medrano concert, go to the Teleticket website at https://teleticket.com.pe/.

Now, follow the following steps:

If you do not yet have a Teleticket account, it is recommended to create one before the pre-sale begins.

Once registeredlog in to your account and choose the desired event.

Enter your card details.

Select the zone and the number of tickets you wish to purchase.

Complete the payment using your card.

It is important to verify receipt of your tickets to successfully complete the purchase transaction.