Raphael has had a different New Year’s Eve. The singer, who has already started the first part of the treatment against the brain lymphomas that have been diagnosed, has welcomed the new year in the company of his entire family.

This was confirmed, hours before, by his son Manuel Martos, who attended the press in his car: “All in family”.

Furthermore, although brief in his words, he gave the artist’s last hour. “It’s okay, it’s calm and fine”said the singer’s youngest son, who asked for “a lot of health” for the new year.

The man from Jaén is emotionally well, overwhelmed by the unconditional love that comes to him from all corners of the world, but logically worried after the cancellation of all concerts planned in America for this year.

It is presumed that are postponed sine die those who have signed to tour Spain starting in the second half of 2025: “it is one of his biggest concerns but he is very clear that now what he needs is a lot of rest,” says one of the very few friends who is able to have regular contact with him.





His beloved Natalia Figueroa, his companion on this journey but also the one that ended with him. liver transplant For more than twenty years, it has acted as a filter against the uncontrollable barrage of messages and calls. Raphael answers, but he does so calmly and with the obvious understanding of someone who expects, but does not despair, a peaceful response.