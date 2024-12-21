Manuel Martosyoungest son of the singer Rafaelvisited his father this Friday at the 12 de Octubre hospital, where he shared with the press that “we still have to wait a little” so that the singer can be discharged and can return to his routine. In addition, he assures that the tests that are being carried out have turned out “phenomenal.”

“We are waiting for them to do all the tests and he is fine and calmwhich is the most important thing. “We have to wait a little,” said the former jury. Operation Triumph upon leaving the hospital, where Raphael was admitted this Wednesday after suffering a stroke.

The 81-year-old singer was recording a special Christmas program The Revolt when began to feel unwell. For his part, David Broncano explained that the Andalusian left the space on his own and entered the ambulance that took him to the Clinical Hospital, from which he was later transferred at the request of the family.

After carrying out the first tests, the experts were able rule out stroke and refer him to the 12 de Octubre Hospital, also located in the capital of Madrid, where he underwent a liver transplant years ago.

“These days”, as Martos has said, Raphael could be discharged, in addition, Alejandra Martos has confirmed to the press that her father “it’s very nice“, “looking forward to going home” and they hope “that he will be home this Christmas.”

“The important thing is that he is fine, It has been something temporarybut since he is here, let them do all the tests they need to do and have everything under control,” he stressed. At the same time, he maintains that the singer’s spirits are very “good” and that “for now everything is going well.”