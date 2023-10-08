Sunday, October 8, 2023, 09:26



Manuel Martínez Sirvent (PP) has had to face the most difficult second term he could imagine. In the minority, with the sword of Damocles of a possible motion of censure and a former mayor from his party now enrolled in his own project, he confesses that he does not put his hand in the fire that the legislature will end, but he assures that this will not make him fall in short-termism. “Everything that is done in the future will be good for Callosa.”

–With what spirit do you face this second term?

–In the best of spirits, right? This team ran for re-election because what was at stake was continuing with the projects and with this new way of doing politics. We consider that confidence in the streets has been renewed and we have been the most voted force even though we govern as a minority.

–What tasks do you have with Callosa?

–There is a lot of work left. The first thing was to address a restructuring of the City Council. We are a municipality of 20,000 inhabitants and we need a well-oiled administration. Then we started with the projects. For example, the sanitation network, which was in a deplorable state and now we are building a stormwater network. Another issue is security. For us it is a fundamental issue. We are providing our police with more and better materials and stabilizing the workforce with new selective processes. In addition, we are about to finish the construction of the new headquarters. On the other hand, although it is not our responsibility, we have resumed conversations to create a new Primary school and we are going to demand the need to expand the health center.

Civil Guard Barracks «Bearing all the expenses of the reform means mortgaging the investments of the next five years»

–Last term, that large dam in the La Ahumada ravine was completed, what are the next works?

–The storm drain on Rambla street, which collects the most water, is already being completed. Our goal is for all that water to end up at random in Moncada and, from there, to a large pond to store it, so that it can be reused for irrigation while avoiding flooding. We already have the agreement signed with the Water Court.

–In terms of security, the Civil Guard provides the other leg. Will they have their new headquarters in the old IES Vega Baja?

–We are still in talks with the Civil Guard. It is a great work that would not only serve Callosa, but also the surrounding towns. We have already applied for a grant to rehabilitate the building. The thing is, it’s not enough. So we are looking for other sources in the Ministry of the Interior. There are four million and for our city council that is mortgaging the investments of the next five years.

–As for the new school, has the plot already been decided?

–A plot was presented to the Conselleria. We already have approval for the creation of the new center, which would be number five, and what we are waiting for is for them to give us the approval to continue with the procedures or look for another one.

–However, the configuration of the Plenary Session is complex, to what extent does it compromise the projects?

–It is true that we do not have an absolute majority, therefore, we are also aware that a different time has begun in which we will always have to seek consensus and dialogue. However, that cannot paralyze us, we have to have the initiative.

–Salaries would continue to be blocked if it were not for Fran Maciá (PSOE). Will we see him agreeing with the socialists more often?

–We are going to talk to everyone who wants to talk to us. Then there is also the responsibility that each group wants to obtain. And all the explanations that the PSOE spokesperson has given ‘after the fact’ are reality. There came a time when we had shown signs of wanting to move forward and that is why other issues that have arisen for the first time in our democratic history came forward, such as having members of the opposition who chair information commissions or are representatives of the City Council in other organizations.

–What has dynamited local politics the most has been the appearance of the NICU, the new party of the former popular mayor, Javier Pérez, is reconciliation between you impossible?

–Impossible, there is almost nothing. Now, we are not here to save egos or personal ideals. We have ahead of us what it means to manage a city, so I will always put the interests of Callosa above all else. Each one has made their decisions and chosen their path. Everyone knew a candidate for this independent party after trying to be one for Vox, España Suma or Ciudadanos and, all, while he was an advisor to the Provincial Council for the PP.

–Are you afraid that one day he and the PSOE will agree on a motion of censure?

–No, not afraid, because from the first moment I know that I do not have an absolute majority and that the motion of censure is there. My fear, normally, is of not doing things well.

–Would you put your hand in the fire that you will be able to exhaust the mandate?

–No, I don’t put it because it is something uncertain. Last term the threat of the motion was also there. Even so, I do not want to govern thinking about the short term, but about the future. Everything that is done thinking about the long term will be good for Callosa.