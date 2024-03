Saturday, March 16, 2024, 07:28



| Updated 08:39h.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Excited and nervous, the former older brother of the Socorro Brotherhood, Manuel Martínez Guillén, yesterday received the Processionist of the Year 2024 award awarded by the association of the same name, chaired by Pedro Negroles. In his thank you speech to about a hundred people he remembered his…