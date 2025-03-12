The journalist and writer Manuel Mañero presents his new book, ‘Killing the man (to kill the father)’, a provocative and very timely essay that reflects, unprejudically, about the male identity and his space in a present that questions him and intends to redefine his way of being in him. We talk to him, not of venial pecadillos, but about the great capital sins.

I forgive him a capital sin.

No no. Let’s talk about everyone.

Do you not need to be acquitted of any of them? Isn’t it very sinful?









The eighth sin is about to be discovered, that I have to regret it.

But he will have a header, one who is more prone or in which he is a repeat offender.

Of course, it would not be laziness or envy. I would say that lust, although it is as romantized and, in addition, I don’t even perceive it as a sin. Lust has its root in “luxury” and luxury, whatever, cannot be wrong.

Would that be the one that would forgive more easily in others?

No, the one I am able to forgive more easily in others is anger. It seems very sorry. IRA humanizes and enriches. A specific outbreak of anger even hygienizes the soul.

And what would be the one who could never forgive?

The laziness. I hate the laziness for everything that represents, that wasting time, throwing life for the drain.

«I do not live well with laziness. It seems to me that in the end it is a brake, to the mistake but also to success »

Wow, just what I wanted most to do this morning …

But laziness I do not think it has to do so much with the physical, with movement, with traction, but as with work, even if it is mental. But there are many people who do not move and do not move anything. I do not live well with laziness. It seems to me that in the end it is a brake, to the mistake but also to success.

And how is arrogance handled when one dedicates to writing essays?

The writer who is not superb does not write. Superb is a minor evil for the writer. And I don’t tell you for the journalist. Keep in mind that we throw ourselves every day speaking for others or for others, that I would not know how to tell you what is worse. There would be no way to do something like that without a minimum point of pride. The danger would be to pass in quantity.

The Bosura. Regarding sins, the issue of moderation always appears.

Sin requires balance, so that it does not pass from passion that moves to the drive that it controls. What is really referring to the phrase of ‘Capital Sin’ is that you carry or in the lead in a excessive, exaggerated, hyperbolic way. That is why I told you before me the lust does not seem like a capital sin. How is that game to look for the female or the most conducive male, seducing it, taking your time to take it to your land and widen your life experience, with him or for him?

“Sin requires balance, so that it does not pass from passion that moves to the drive that controls”

Maybe the list of capital sins and, in these times, urges to review it, take out some and introduce new ones more typical of now.

Well, I think so.

Do we take out the lust, then? Any more?

No, we take out only lust. The rest I think they are fine.

And any new to introduce?

Well, although I believe that there would be much of that in envy, and even in pride, but I might add loneliness. What was previously a stigma, today seems an end. Loneliness has been romantized and we have reached a hyperindividualism that is not very beneficial.