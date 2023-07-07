That the great names of the song are recycled as television stars is not a new phenomenon, but in Andalusia it has its own codes. An entire ecosystem made up of autochthonous artists trained in copla and flamenco, its own musical circuit and a faithful and generationally renewed public that is distributed throughout the eight Andalusian provinces, the most populous community in the national group. This natural habitat of Andalusian-rooted music has already fed Canal Sur for decades, the Andalusian regional television station, which in the latest audience study —dated last June— recorded a 9.5% audience share, its best data for this same month since 2014, according to chain sources. The audience records in programs with an eminently Andalusian theme are historic, such as the contest It’s called coplaa luck of Triumph operation del sur which, in the final gala of its first edition, in 2007, achieved a 52.7% audience share and one and a half million viewers, becoming the program with the highest audience in the history of the regional channel and a authentic media phenomenon among the Andalusian public.

From then on, the formats have diversified but the inspiration to exploit one’s own musical resources remains intact —the talent show land of talent, with Manu Sánchez at the helm, is another flagship of the house—, the well-known faces of Andalusian song and the local tone that the audience demands. This is demonstrated by the great commitment of Canal Sur for this summer: Diana and Lomboan entertainment program that premiered this Thursday and that combines couch talks with well-known guests, improvised games, reports on the street along the Andalusian coast and, as its most outstanding hallmark, live music.

Manuel Paino, already known as director of It’s called copla In its latest editions, he is at the forefront of this production by Cibeles (by veteran producer Pepe Flores) that includes as presenters the couple formed by the Sevillian singer Manuel Lombo —trained at the prestigious Cristina Heeren flamenco school— and Diana Navarro from Malaga. , after a first experience in the Christmas special in which they debuted as a television couple. “We have known each other for many years, so it is being very easy. After a tour of 32 concerts that we carried out on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the show JetWe already look at each other and we know what the other is going to say or what the other is thinking”, jokes Navarro during a break from the recording, in a chalet in the Sevillian town of Espartinas.

Diana Navarro and Manuel Lombo sing a duet before the gaze of one of the guests on their show, Lolita. ANDRES TORREADRADO BOAL

“I do not hide from you that at first I felt like an intruder, but I have been visualizing presenting a program for many years, I had that need for communication,” adds Lombo, a more veteran in these conflicts, since he has already been in charge of spaces such as Music for my earsthe Andalusian version of A country to listen to (both equally from Producciones Cibeles). “This is much more ambitious”, admits the singer, who began in the most orthodox flamenco and has diversified his musical career towards more pop genres: “I haven’t defined myself artistically. Everything revolves around music, but I vary it ”, he maintains.

Diana and Lombo They are two hours of false direct in which the presenters “receive two artists who are very loved and admired by the general public,” explains the director of the program. “Together with them they will have the opportunity to sing, chat and tell anecdotes, play games and, in short, spend two hours of pure entertainment. Notable names such as Lolita, David de María, La Húngara, Los Compadres, Melody, Falete, María Pelae or Antonio José will pass through the summer chalet of Diana Navarro and Manuel Lombo. Personal friends of our presenters, so trust and good chemistry between them will be the prevailing element throughout the night”, Paino abounds, in what can be understood as a definitive commitment to all these artists who are part of the musical ecosystem and television made in Andalusia.

“We mess around a lot”, Navarro humorously adds, who in this format strays from her more serious image to let herself be carried away “by the spontaneity of the live show”: “I’m a little girl and I can’t control myself”, she assures. The singer from Malaga, who lives halfway between Granada, Seville and Madrid, has been training as an actress since 2010 and currently has the play on bill at the Teatro Calderón in the capital in strange landby Juan Carlos Rubio, in which he gives life, precisely, to the mythical copla singer Concha Piquer.

And to round off this successful formula that is for Canal Sur the couplet and the profitability of its own artists, Diana and Lombo counts as co-host with the new local star Laura Gallego, winner of the second edition of It’s called copla and already become a regular face of the chain after its appearance this season in the bertin show. Diana and Manuel have assembled a band led by maestro Alejandro Cruz, with whom Gallego will perform live some of the greatest hits of the last 50 years. Songs from all eras with a common denominator: being happy, mythical themes that would sound at any good summer party. To choose which songs play on this playlist of great successes of the program, it will be the Andalusians themselves who make their requests, through some amusing video pieces recorded in the streets of the entire autonomous community. Summer, in Andalusia, is also called copla.

