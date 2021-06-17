After Cristiano Ronaldo who moves Coca Cola is Paul Pogba moving beer, also Manuel Locatelli move the bottles from the table set up by UEFA for the European press conference.

In the case of the blue midfielder, a true hero of the 3-0 against Switzerland with a brace, it is an ironic gesture: the Sassuolo player simply wanted to imitate CR7, who, moreover, could be his next clubmate, provided that his transfer to Juventus goes through and the Lusitanian ace in turn decides to stay in Juventus.

If Locatelli jokes, the question is very serious and we continue to talk about it. Lorenzo Sassoli de Bianchi, president of UPA, the Association that brings together the main companies top spender of the market, he explained to ADVexpress: “Ronaldo’s is an individual gesture that confronts the historical and intrinsic value of a great brand that is over 100 years old. They are therefore two elements that cannot be compared. The gesture of an influencer lasts for a week, the big brands last for centuries. In short, credibility is not undermined with an action by someone who has an ephemeral history that lasts as long as his success “.

Stefania Siani, CEO and CCO of Serviceplan, on the other hand, observes: “One of the sponsors of the European Championships derided by the most famous footballer of the Championship. A fact that makes us reflect on the relationship between sponsorship and influencer. I am for consistency”.