Manuel Lanzini was always a longing for the River team during the last transfer markets in Argentine soccer. The talented midfielder could never have the desired continuity at West Ham and he was always close to returning to Núñez’s team but his arrival never materialized. Now, with the pass in his possession, the return to the club he loved was a concrete reality after rejecting offers from Qatar and soccer in Brazil, but in the last few hours it was confirmed that Betis has started talks with the player.
More news related to the River World:
The reality is that Lanzini was waiting for an offer from the main European soccer leagues to decide his future and this is exactly what arrived at his table. So his arrival at River is in danger despite the fact that the club that Martin Demichelis trains would have made him a very large offer for Argentine soccer in terms of economics and for the next 18 months.
Now, Betis has come to negotiations and everything seems to indicate that the arrival of the Argentine midfielder at Núñez’s club would be complicated. In case of reaching the Andalusian club, Lanzini would share a team with Guido Rodriguez and Germán Pezzella, who are two former River players.
Manuel Pellegrini’s team will play in the UEFA Europa League and, for this, it has been reinforced with experienced players without having spent a lot on transfers since Héctor Bellerín and Marc Bartra arrived as free agents while the other great reinforcement is Marc Roca who arrived on loan from Leeds who were relegated to the Championship in English football.
Despite the enthusiasm that was in River, the return of Manuel Lanzini to Argentine soccer seems to be further away than a few days ago after Betis came to the negotiation. Now, we must wait for the resolution of this situation that has all the millionaire fans in suspense.
#Manuel #Lanzinis #arrival #River #complicated #Liga #team #started #talks
Leave a Reply