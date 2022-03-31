The news coming from England about Manuel Lanzini is not good. After being part of the Argentina national team squad and not having added minutes in the matches against Venezuela and Ecuador, the West Ham midfielder had a car accident.
According to the first information, the player was in a car that crashed near West Ham training. There He was taken to hospital, where it was confirmed that he had no injuries to worry about.
Lanzini was with a driver who drove a Mercedes Benz Class V and lost control of the car on route A12. Despite having overturned and having been a strong accident, the footballer managed to get out of the vehicle by his own means and did not need the firefighters to arrive to rescue him.
The player who appeared in River was reviewed and then was able to continue to practice. Luckily for him, everything was left in a scare and now it remains to be seen what the material damage to his car that is valued at 80 thousand dollars.
Lanzini is a starter at West Ham and it is not yet confirmed if he will have any problems being present at the match that his team will play against Everton next Sunday. Coach David Moyes will have the final answer and a lot will depend on the physical and emotional situation of the player.
