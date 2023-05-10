Manuel Jabois, writer, journalist and columnist; Pedro García Cuartango, the living legend of the union (for six years he signed on ABC); and the cartoonist Flavita Banana are the new prize winners Mariano de Cavia, Luca de Tena and Mingote, or what is the same: these three names are already part of the golden history of Spanish journalism. The awards have been decided this Wednesday after the meeting of the jury chaired by Santiago Muñoz Machado, director of the RAE, and made up of the director of El País, Pepa Bueno; the director of El Mundo, Joaquín Manso; the director of El Correo, José Miguel Santamaría; the director of La Vanguardia, Jordi Juan; the director of El Ideal, Eduardo Peralta; and the director of ABC, Julián Quirós.

Jabois has been distinguished with the Mariano de Cavia award for his article ‘My life without WhatsApp’, published in the Ideas supplement of El País on May 15, 2022. In the case of Luca de Tena, this award seeks to recognize the long trajectory of Pedro García Cuartango, who became acting director of El Mundo for a year after decades in it and who has continued at the foot of the journalistic canyon with his brilliant articles on ABC for more than five years. Lastly, Flavita Banana, cartoonist for El País, has received the Mingote award for her cartoon published on July 18, 2022.

Manuel Jabois (1978) is a Galician journalist and writer. He began his career at the Diario de Pontevedra, practicing local journalism, something he has always claimed. It was there that he became known with his blog and his prose loaded with irony and humor, a mark that he has not abandoned. He entered El Mundo recommended by David Gistau. In 2015 he moved to El País, where he writes columns, chronicles, reports and interviews to this day. His books include ‘Go to Madrid and other columns’ (2011), a compilation of articles; ‘Manu’ (2013), a chronicle about paternity and loss; ‘See you in this life or in the other’ (2016), a long report on the only minor involved in the 11-M attacks; ‘Malaherba’ (2019), a novel about an unstructured childhood, and ‘Miss Marte’ (2021), a love story, of course. Also mystery.

Jabois has been distinguished with the Mariano de Cavia award for his article ‘My life without WhatsApp’, published on May 15, 2022 in the pages of the Ideas supplement of El País. In the text, the author reflects on how digital conversation replaces face to face, not in an obvious way but in a stealthy way. «I discovered that by writing to us almost daily I did not miss it. And, living in the neighborhood next door, he hadn’t seen him for six months. He was suddenly in very close contact with a lot of people with whom he spoke practically on a daily basis, through groups or individually; We had so much contact that he didn’t miss meeting them, even though we lived in the same city,” he observed.



Pedro García Cuartango (Miranda de Ebro, 1955) has been linked to newspapers for more than four decades. An ABC columnist since 2017, Cuartango has worked in headlines such as Cinco Días, Diario 16 and El Sol, of which he was part of its founding team and in which he served as deputy editor. In 1992 he joined El Mundo as editor-in-chief, and years later he was appointed deputy director and head of the opinion section. There he worked as an editorial writer until, in the midst of the crisis due to the departure of Pedro J. Ramírez, he was appointed acting editor. He held this position for a year, until he was removed. It was then that he joined ABC, as a columnist and columnist for major events, as well as the author of a series of articles related to culture or historical figures. An unrepentant reader and great fan of history, he is the author of books such as ‘In Praise of Stillness’, ‘Anatomy of Betrayal’ and ‘Magical Spain’.



The Asturian cartoonist Flavia Álvarez-Pedrosa Pruvost, better known as Flavita Banana, has won the Mingote 2023 award. Deserving illustration is critical of new technologies and contemporary ways in which we invest leisure. The artist is known for her acid and tender humor, often linked to feminist ideas and which is usually presented through everyday scenes.