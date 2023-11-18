Since Prime Minister Erwin Teufel, things have gone downhill for the Baden-Württemberg CDU. Now a new beginning should be achieved with the new chairman Manuel Hagel. He was now elected to office with 91.5 percent.

The Baden-Württemberg CDU state chairman Thomas Strobl (left) and the parliamentary group leader Manuel Hagel, who was elected as the new chairman this Saturday with 91.5 percent of the vote. Image: dpa

LBefore the loss of government power twelve years ago, loyal CDU voters in Baden-Württemberg had to endure a lot: sometimes the former Prime Minister Günther Oettinger drank champagne from a women’s pump, sometimes he publicly named a friend the “world champion in infidelity”. Or, more politically important, the decision of the CDU state executive committee in 2009 to introduce a certain Stefan Mappus as the future prime minister and state chairman. A man who boasted of being a kind of Swabian Franz Josef Strauss and to whom pollsters later confirmed in the CDU’s fateful election year of 2011 that they had never measured such poor personality values ​​in any top candidate in a state election.

Since 2011, the Baden-Württemberg state association of the CDU – after all, the second largest in the country – has been busy with its renewal. First they tried for five years on the opposition bench, now for two legislative periods as junior government partner of the Greens. In politics, sometimes all you need to do is take one wrong turn and you’re done for, even if you were in power for 57 years before that.