Manuel Donayre received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the city of Indianapolis, United States, on Tuesday, March 16. This was confirmed by the Peruvian singer himself to his followers through his official Facebook page.

In his post, the interpreter of “When my guitar cries” and “I lost my heart” was very enthusiastic, since thanks to the immunization You can continue to offer your talent to the public.

“Receiving the second dose of the vaccine against COVID-19. Now if there is Donayre for a while and to continue singing my songs to them, “he wrote. “Take good care of yourselves, please,” he added, reminding the population that they must continue with the essential biosafety protocols to prevent the spread of the dreaded disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.

Manuel Donayre

Seeing the ad for Manuel Donayre, the fans congratulated the artist with emotional messages in which they expressed their joy for the health of their idol.

“How beautiful, master, to know that you are protected and we can continue to enjoy your talent”, “Very well, Manuelito, we have Donayre for many more years”, “How good that you are already with the doses, Manuel”, “Congratulations, to continue with those beautiful songs and long live Peru ”,“ How good, the golden diamond of San Luis de Cañete ”, are some of the messages they left him.

