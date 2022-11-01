‘The Black Diamond of Peru’ he was excited to return to his country on a special date and grateful because his audience allows him to be in force. “I’m 72 years old and I’m still in force,” he says proudly.

Manuel Donayre, who will celebrate another year of life on November 24, assures that he has more work in the United States.

“Every weekend can be worked: Friday, Saturday and Sunday. I am constantly traveling throughout the United States and sometimes I go to Europe, Japan and Canada. There my work is much more pressured. Here in Peru it is sporadic”, she assures.

Recognize national talent

Manuel Donayre, who years ago complained about his impersonator for allegedly impersonating him at events, does not believe that Creole music is in decline. “Since I began to sing, they said that Creole music was fading away, but it continues in all its fury,” he indicates.

According to the Creole interpreter, the singers should do everything possible to appear in the media and organize shows, even if they are small. “There is talent, there are good performers. What happens is that the windows do not open and that is pitiful. Entrepreneurs bet more on foreign music”, he adds.

Manuel Donayre is one of the most recognized voices of Creole music. Photo: AFP

Who is Manuel Donayre?

Donayre is considered one of the best Creole singers in history. He is on the podium alongside ‘Zambo’ Cavero’ and Lucha Reyes for his melodious and vibrant voice.

Songs like “When my guitar cries”, “Our Secret is Over and Period”, “You won’t forget me”, “Leave them”, among others, earned him the nickname ‘Black Diamond of Peru’.