THE TOWN OF THE RIVER
The bullfighter from Mairena del Alcor was proclaimed winner of the cigarette contest after having cut off two ears and tail on Saturday
If you didn’t see Manuel Dominguezyou will be able to do it in the next bullfights to promote the Maestranza of the month of July. He will do so after proclaiming himself the winner of the cycle that Morante has organized this weekend in La Puebla del Río, where…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Manuel #Domínguez #wins #cycle #bullfights #Puebla #del #Río #fight #Maestranza
Leave a Reply