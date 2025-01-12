GH Duo continues his journey at Telecinco and does so, now, with a predictable first romance, that of Manuel Cortés and Jeimyex-girlfriend of Carlo Costanzia.

As he himself has confessed, he likes the young woman “quite a bit.” “Do you want me to explain the buzz in the house about you and me having something? I have no problem saying it,” the artist confessed to the Italian actor’s ex.

“To me, Jeimy, the truth is that She is a girl that I really like“, the musician acknowledges to his colleagues. “I think she’s very pretty, although it’s still too early to know if we can have something or not.. I am a person who is moved by natural instincts. It scares me and I respect that people from outside might think that here I want to make a portfolio because my priority is to advance as much as possible in the contest and show my naturalness and my reality,” he adds.

“I can’t deny it, she is very pretty. It’s very cool, I can’t deny it. And I have no problem saying it. Let’s see who got the wettest of the two…”, Manuel confessed in front of everyone, who applauded Raquel Bollo’s son for being so sincere.

Then, Miguel Frigenti also asked Jeimy what she feels about Cortés. “I have said on several occasions when you have asked me what Manuel seems to me to be the most handsome in the house. He is very handsome and whether I like him or not…”, she confessed.