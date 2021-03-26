Manuel Lapeña, first from the left, holds a photograph of his father with other relatives at his home in Zaragoza. BERNARDO PÉREZ

Manuel Lapeña can no longer celebrate the news that, at last, the Government will allocate money to open the crypts of the Valley of the Fallen and recover, among others, the remains of his father and uncle, buried in the mausoleum, like many others Republicans – also some belonging to the national side – without the consent of their relatives. He is turning 97 years old and his head has begun to fail. “We have been in this battle for 12 years, we have had a firm ruling for the past five years in favor of the exhumation and unfortunately, when we tell him that this is finally going to be done, my father-in-law will no longer find out,” explains Miguel Ángel Capapé. Lapeña constantly talks about his father, when he was a child, when they took him away in a truck … But he no longer remembers that fight he started to recover his remains. In 2016, when the courts agreed with him, before the transfer of Franco’s body to the Mingorrubio cemetery, he excitedly explained to EL PAÍS: “My father is buried with the murderer. It is an insult!”. He did tell his family that he wants them to be buried together when he dies in the pantheon where his mother lies.

The Government will approve next Tuesday the amount of 650,000 euros for the exhumations in the crypts of the Valley of the Fallen, according to has advanced the Cadena SER. The project has been done since last year. The coroner Francisco Etxeberria explains to EL PAÍS that teams of between 10 and 15 people will work in the mausoleum, including forensics, archaeologists and funeral home personnel with training in thanatology. The intervention will be carried out in parts, starting with the crypt of the Holy Sepulcher, where the Lapeña brothers are, and it can last for months, without in principle it being necessary to close access to the monument.

Etxeberria clarifies that it will only intervene in those boxes with a clear reference that identifies them. The Government has received more than 60 requests from families who want to recover remains buried there, from Republicans but also from men linked to the national side. As occurs in the exhumation of mass graves of the Franco regime in cemeteries ―the crypts of the valley have the category of civil cemetery―, the operation will be carried out without altering other remains, and only samples will be extracted to identify the bones of the relatives claimed. “Everything will be done with the utmost respect, with the pertinent ethical, forensic and deontological standards.” In addition, Etxeberria adds, the intervention will be used to dignify and clean the interior of the crypts. Some are in very bad condition due to water leaks that have destroyed the wooden boxes where the victims lie.

Inside one of the chapels in the Valley of the Fallen, where the water has destroyed the boxes and mixed the bones.

“We have done it when we have been able, when we have had a budget,” says a spokeswoman for the Ministry of the Presidency. “The opposite would have been to awaken expectations in families that we could not meet,” he adds. Capapé regrets that Franco’s remains were exhumed earlier than those of relatives who, like him, have been claiming the remains for years. The committee of experts appointed by former president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero already recommended in November 2011 the transfer of the dictator’s remains, among other reasons, as a measure of relief to those families who thought that their relatives were buried next to the executioner, for the difficulty of intervening in the crypts. The exhumation was finally carried out in October 2019, with the support of the three branches of the State, the Legislative, the Executive and the Judicial, and against the grandchildren of the dictator.

Manuel Lapeña Altabás.

Eduardo Ranz, a lawyer who obtained that favorable ruling for the exhumation of the Lapeña brothers five years ago, regrets the delay in the proceedings: “The Government recognizes the right to exhume, but does not indicate a date, which is offensive, even more so when The intention is to rebuild the demolished shacks in the Valley rather than honor the victims, with the inconsistency of knowing that the Government of Spain is the only one that can execute the only sentence in memory, and exhume the Lapeña brothers. Unfortunately, we have not been able to capture the interest of Vice President Carmen Calvo, for the fulfillment of the final sentences ”.

National Heritage awarded in July 2016 to the Institute of Construction Sciences Eduardo Torroja, of the CSIC, the contract to assess the interior of the crypts. This institute presented a first report on July 28, 2017 describing the five inspections carried out to date. But from that moment, according to the technicians, the works were suspended “for reasons beyond the control of the Eduardo Torroja Institute of Construction Sciences at the request of the National Heritage.” On April 10, 2018, National Heritage informed the institute of the possibility of resuming the work and on the 23 of that same month, the technicians carried out a new inspection in the chapel of the Holy Sepulcher. In July, National Heritage asked them to extend the inspection to all the chapels and check their status “from a structural point of view, describing pathologies and humidity, as well as the state of conservation of the boxes” where the human remains are found. CSIC experts made new visits to the chapels between November 2018 and April 2019. The report, to which EL PAÍS has had access, is signed by two civil engineers and the director of the Eduardo Torroja Institute, and shows the images taken through the videoscope. Some of the crypts show dampness due to water leaks and cadaverous remains outside the wooden boxes in which they had been buried.

In the seven chapels and crypts of the Valley of the Fallen there are more than 33,800 people buried (the equivalent of the city of Teruel). Franco himself explained the purpose of the construction in a decree of April 1, 1940: “The dimension of our Crusade (…) cannot be perpetuated by the simple monuments with which they are usually commemorated in towns and cities (.. .) It is necessary that the stones that are raised have the greatness of ancient monuments, that they defy time and oblivion (…) so that future generations pay tribute of admiration to those who bequeathed them a better Spain (.. .) the heroes and martyrs of the Crusade ”. The dictator wanted the equivalent of a great Egyptian pyramid that would serve to immortalize his victory, and it only had room for the dead of the national side, but the construction work was delayed and as time progressed, the will of the relatives to move diminished. there the remains. To feed the huge crypt, they ended up moving to the Valley of the Fallen, without the knowledge of their loved ones, remains of Republicans buried in mass graves throughout the national territory.

Fausto Canales was two years old the morning when a group of armed men broke into his house in Pajares de Adaja (Ávila) to take his father, Valerico, in August 1936. They did not see him again. When he retired in 1999, he started looking for him. The investigation led him to discover, to his horror, that his father’s remains had ended up in the Valley of the Fallen, like his uncle’s. That morning, the Falangists beat another six doors with a list of reds in hand, according to Canales himself before the Supreme Court in 2012, in the trial against the former judge of the National Court Baltasar Garzón. They were killed in a nearby village, Aldeaseca, and forced a neighbor to pick up the bodies with his cart and dump them into a well. Until 23 years later, another group of men, following orders from the same authority that had decided to kill them, unearthed the bodies to transfer them to the pyramid Franco. When, in October 2003, the Association for the Recovery of Historical Memory went to the scene to exhume the bodies, they only found a skull, phalanx bones, teeth and the thimble of one of the women murdered that morning: what had been left the diggers on the way to the Valley of the Fallen.

“I am happy, but it is a restrained joy,” said 86-year-old Canales this Friday, after learning of the approval of the budget line to recover the remains and deliver them to the relatives. “At last there is the political will to do it and that is very important, but it has been many years and surely new obstacles will arise. This has never been easy, ”he says. In 2012 he took his case to the Court of Strasbourg. Some time later, he received a resolution authorizing the recovery of his uncle’s remains, but not those of his father, something that was also solved with paperwork and a lot of effort. When the exhumation is finally carried out in the Valley of the Fallen, their intention is to transfer the remains to the monolith that the relatives of the victims have raised in Pajares de Adaja with the bones that the unearters left in the fifties in the grave at the move them to the mausoleum. “They died together and we want to honor them together,” he explains.