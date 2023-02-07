Mexico.- The former deputy Manuel Clouthier Carrillo will join the Construction of the Project of Change and Future for Mexico of the PAN heading to 2024 electionwhere he will tour the country to dialogue with various sectors of Mexican society.

Through a statement, the PAN announced that its national leader, Marko Cortes, held a meeting with Manuel Clouthierwhere they agreed that the son of “Maquío” will join the PAN project to cement the support of society towards 2024.

“The social fighter and successful businessman, Manuel Clouthier Carrillo, agreed to be part of the Commission for the Construction of the Change and Future Project for Mexico towards the 2024 election“, says the PAN in its statement.

They detailed that the commission to which Clouthier will join is headed by Julio Castillo Lopezdirector of the Rafael Preciado Hernández Foundation, with the objective of “dialogue with the various groups and social leaders, with specialists and political actors across the country”, to jointly build “a true project of change for Mexico”.

“We will seek that this commission dialogue with the various sectors of society, university, academic, scientific, sports, productive, labor, industrial, livestock, fishing, mining and agricultural, to gather and make our own the feeling of citizenship, convinced that We deserve and can live better and in peace, in a modern and innovative country that cares for the environment and a prosperous Mexico that gives opportunities to all citizens,” said Marko Cortés.

The leader of the PAN stressed that Manuel Clouthier will be a fundamental character who will help the blue and white to gather “the true feeling of the Mexican society that demands an urgent change” in the face of the lack of results of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) in various problems such as insecurity, the shortage of medicines and the lack of medical attention, as well as inflation and the “devastation of the institutions”.

For his part, the former deputy from Sinaloa said he was grateful for the trust placed by the PAN leader and stated that he was ready to tour the country and gather proposals for “a true project of change and future” towards the 2024 elections in conjunction with civil society, experts and specialists.

Since last week, the PAN began the work of rapprochement with societywith a first meeting with young businessmen and entrepreneurswho proposed an Entrepreneurship Law, a Youth Law, technology for education, entrepreneurship programs for children and young people, as well as spaces for innovation, among other demands.

In turn, Marko Cortés held last weekend meetings with associations of Mexican migrants in Dallas, Texas, where former presidential candidate Ricardo Anaya was also present, who undertook the task of listening to the needs and proposals of the community of compatriots residing in the United States.

