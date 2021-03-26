Manuel Celis, better known as ‘El Bombero Torero’ has died at the age of 87. With his death, an end to a form of bullfighting that decades ago became a comedy musical bullfighting show. In fact, for many years it was called charlotada and they filled the bullrings of Spain, France and Latin America.

At that time, along with ‘El Bombero Torero’, other artists such as Charlot, Llapisera or Empastre achieved fame with the so-called bufo bullfighting that closed all bullfighting fairs. In fact, on many occasions, the show became the lifeline for other celebrations that had not finished working.

Manuel Celis Díez was born in Madrid on July 21, 1933, the same city where he died this Thursday. Manuel was the son of Pablo Celis, who popularized the figure of the ‘Bombero Torero’ in one of the most renowned companies, where, in addition to the musical numbers, he added the popular bullfighter dwarfs. However, Manuel did not find a hole in the family business and had to fight in competing companies popularizing the character Manolín, until his success convinced his father, who finally incorporated him into the family clan.

His brother Eugenio was also part of the company in the 1970s. The show of the ‘Firefighter bullfighter and his dwarfs bullfighters’ achieved international fame, although it also gave Manuel Celis some digits, with several goring. Those that suffered in Granada in 1964, Bogotá in 77 and Mexico in 82 were the most serious.