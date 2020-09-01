The Minister of Universities, Manuel Castells (Hellín, Albacete, 1943), one of the most renowned and cited sociologists in the world, does not hurt to acknowledge that he is not interested in reading what is said about him. Neither about his few but notorious appearances nor about his controversial absences. He has hardly been seen since May —beyond the Council of Ministers—, although at least now it is known that he is recovering from a “not serious but urgent” intervention —as his press team explained this Monday—, which prevented him on Monday preside over the meeting with a representation of the regional councilors of universities. Seeing him has become a challenge and almost a pool for university students who see the course start without their minister.

Last week and for two days in a row, the students got Castells to be trending topic with a pounding idea: where has Castells gotten with the one he’s falling? However, since the pandemic began and until mid-July, this newspaper has evidence that every week the Secretary General of Universities, José Manuel Pingarrón – and on many occasions Castells – have been meeting with the rectors and students, and to a lesser extent with the unions, with which the minister maintains a more tense relationship.

What happens then? His communication activity is deliberately nil and his power of competence – as he sarcastically admits – practically none. The ministry has just over a hundred officials and a meager budget, as its scholarships are managed by the Ministry of Education.

The president of the rectors, José Carlos Gómez Villamandos, does not object to Castells: “Since the pandemic began, CRUE has made proposals to the ministry, it accepts them and it has been working well. We have felt covered ”. Nor does Andrea Paricio, new president of the Coordinator of Student Representatives of Public Universities (CREUP), who will meet Pingarrón this Tuesday. “We as representatives know what the ministry does, but the students do not perceive it. That’s why there are so many memes. The students at the end of last year have felt very little accompanied by the teachers and the principals are looking for someone to tell them what to do. But the minister does not have those powers ”.

Instead, the unions criticize their lack of dialogue to discuss the status of the PDI (research teaching staff). In mid-June, they even published a joint communiqué CC OO, UGT and CSIF in which they urged the ministry to convene the negotiating table. They said they were tired of hearing the news from the press. Encina González, Secretary General for Universities and Commission Research, reports that they have not been counted on for the drafting of the anti-covid protocol. “It is paradoxical that a person who claims not to want to know about press conferences and appearances, continues to publish as a sociologist. But it is not our competence to take care of that ”.

Castells took office in January publicly criticizing the separation into two of the Ministry of Science and Universities. “Speaking very clearly: I personally do not agree.” The journalists rubbed their hands, they had in front of a headline factory, at the height of former minister José Ignacio Wert. But the high expectations were soon quenched. There was a first and only press breakfast in mid-February and his team then explained – he did not appear – that Castells’ intention was to stay in the back room, so that the University was the protagonist. His wish was to visit the 50 public universities in marathon working days without cameras. The round had a name, like the Trini Marathon: The minister listens. “When would the campus tour start?” The media were interested. “In the coming weeks,” his team replied vaguely. The next day, Castells visited the University of the Basque Country almost incognito. There is a footprint on Twitter.

His appearances in Congress and the Senate have filled the headlines (“There are professors associated with squalid salaries”) and have made a good impression on his interlocutors. In his last speech – it was in the Senate to talk about reconstruction tasks at the University – far from answering questions in bulk, Castells devoted his time to each one with all the parsimony in the world. So much so that the session lasted eight hours and eight minutes.

Castells has given only one press conference in eight months. It was April 23 and telematics. Hours before his summons, the leader of Podemos and vice president Pablo Iglesias, who elected him to the position, had had to defend him: “He will appear very soon to give an account of the enormous work that his ministry is carrying out.” And, if nothing goes wrong, in two days he will star in a joint act with the president of the rectors. Second chance to ask you throughout the term.

Since April, Castells has lavished something on the media, but more as a luxury companion on some radio and television than as Minister of Universities. He has replied in writing to questionnaires from various newspapers and has made it clear that he will never open a profile on Twitter, although he had a spoof for a few days that was successful on the networks.

